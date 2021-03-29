Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) (“Rokmaster” or the “Company”) is pleased to present assay results of diamond drill holes RR20-12 to RR21-33 from its ongoing drill program at the Revel Ridge Project. Results demonstrate the remarkable continuity of structurally controlled gold-polymetallic mineralization in the Revel Ridge Main Zone (“RRMZ”) over a 1.2 kilometre vertical and more than 1.2 kilometre horizontal distance, with significant silver-zinc grades in an expanding Revel Ridge Yellowjacket Zone (“RRYZ”).

Highlights & Update:

Successful RRMZ intercepts over broad step outs beyond current resource



4.53 g/t AuEq over 26.20 m in hole RR21-28 incl. 10.09 g/t AuEq over 3.3 m

3.18 g/t AuEq over 10.88 m in hole RR20-16 incl. 7.14 g/t AuEq over 1.48 m

2.05 g/t AuEq over 12.70 m in hole RR21-25 incl. 3.83 g/t AuEq over 2.62 m

3.41 g/t AuEq over 8.18 m in hole RR20-14 incl. 8.95 g/t AuEq over 2.93 m

3.16 g/t AuEq over 7.63 m in hole RR21-22 incl. 7.79 g/t AuEq over 2.62 m

in hole RR21-22 Significant expansion of known RRYZ silver-zinc mineralization



2.60 g/t AuEq or 197.3 g/t AgEq over 9.92 m in hole RR21-28, 750 m from previously known RRYZ mineralization.



5.93 g/t AuEq or 450.4 g/t AgEq over 2.90 m in hole RR20-18, 200 m from previously known RRYZ mineralization.

Drilling continues – additional assay results pending

Mineralization remains open at depth and on strike for all zones

John Mirko , President and CEO of Rokmaster Resources commented, “With 85% of drill holes intercepting above-threshold NSR gold equivalent grades, with both impressive widths and over broad step outs, we’re pleased to see that the data supports the potential expansion of our known gold equivalent resource. What’s further impressive is we’ve now confirmed this portion (tested from existing underground workings only) of RRMZ mineralization over 1.2 kilometre vertical and horizontal distances. With on-strike surface occurrences suggesting the zones could continue for eight to nine kilometres, our confidence in continuing to successfully intercept high-grade mineralization grows as we learn more about these deposits.”

Since late last September, Rokmaster has completed 35 diamond drill holes (the majority of which are located outside of the current resource) in the 2020 and 2021 programs to date, totalling 13,448 m of NQ™ sized drill core. The plan map illustrating the locations of all of the drillholes collared to date in the 2020 and 2021 programs is presented on the digital link Figure 1. Plan View Collar Locations , the block model diagram showing the location of all drillholes completed in 2020 and 2021 is presented on the digital link Figure 2. RRMZ Block Model , and the Inclined Long Section showing 2020-2021 drill hole locations is presented on the digital link Figure 3. RRMZ inclined Longitudinal Section . Figures 1, 2 and 3 are also available on www.rokmaster.com/projects/revel-ridge/

The results obtained from 21 drillholes, RR21-12 to RR21-33, are documented in this press release. 1, 2. These drillholes tested a large volume of the RRMZ over a strike length exceeding 1,200 m . The results of these drillholes are compiled on Table 1. The significance of these results is summarized here:

Rokmaster drilling undertook broad step outs, with 85% of holes intercepting above-threshold grades: Out of 21 drillholes, 18 (85%) cut gold-equivalent grades and widths in drill core which would meet the threshold of contributing to the gold equivalent net resource, using the NSR cut-off grades as documented in the 2020 PEA Technical Report filed on SEDAR (Rokmaster NR dated December 8, 2020 ). This observation is even more significant as the drillholes targeting the RRMZ utilized broad step outs averaging 82 m to a maximum of 130 m between pierce points throughout the RRMZ. Significant zinc-silver mineralization was encountered 750 m southeast of the historically defined RRYZ: Strong, thick, RRYZ silver-zinc rich mineralization has re-emerged. This is particularly true with respect to DDH RR21-28 which cut a drill indicated width of 9.92 m of 2.6 g/t AuEq or 197.17 g/t AgEq in the newly discovered extension of the RRYZ and is followed by a superb RRMZ intersection of 26.2 m of 4.54 g/t AuEq or 344.17 g/t AgEq. Strong RRYZ style mineralization is developing 750 m to the southeast of the original silver rich RRYZ zone discovered in 1991. A zinc-silver intersection obtained from DDH RR21-25 has some similarities in the alteration and sulphide mineralogy to the thicker silver-zinc rich intersection obtained in RR21-28. The two intersections are separated by a distance of 100 m and with the zone remaining open along the north directed plunge line. It is unequivocal, that new mineralized zones are being, and remain to be discovered, at Revel Ridge. Mineralization continues to exhibit remarkable continuity: Within the RRMZ the current technical data again suggests that the intensity of the deformation zone and the mineralogy and grade of mineralization is remaining remarkably consistent over long vertical distances, with DDH RR21-14 coring 2.93 m of 8.95 g/t AuEq. The intersection obtained in DDH RR21-30 is approximately 1.2 kms in elevation below the mineralized surface trace of the RRMZ Mineralization. Preliminary technical data may suggest that gold grades when viewed as grade thickness profiles are increasing to the northwest. Rokmaster has successfully expanded the area of known mineralization: The location of the 2020 to 2021 drillholes in the Rokmaster drill program are outlined on the attached Figure 2. RRMZ 3-D Block Model , also available at www.rokmaster.com . The data convincingly demonstrates that the Rokmaster drill program has successfully tested larger volumes of mineralized rock, in a shorter period of time, than at any period in the 115-year exploration history of the Revel Ridge deposit.

Table 1. Summary of the Selected Assay Results of Revel Ridge Main Zone Mineralization

DDH From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

g/t Ag

g/t Pb

% Zn

% Zone AuEq

g/t AgEq

g/t RR20-12 337.30 341.90 4.60 2.67 17.96 0.92 1.51 RRMZ 3.98 including 339.88 340.93 1.05 11.29 77.00 3.96 6.03 RRMZ 16.71 and 358.50 362.30 3.80 3.72 7.99 0.14 0.24 RRFW 3.99 including 358.50 359.45 0.95 12.94 9.00 0.13 0.51 RRFW 13.35 RR20-13 Hole Abandoned due to extreme azimuth deviation RR20-14 250.00 251.75 1.75 8.85 11.50 0.38 0.81 RRHW 9.53 including 250.00 250.70 0.70 21.77 28.00 0.95 2.00 RRHW 23.46 and 305.82 314.00 8.18 2.15 15.54 0.51 1.83 RRMZ 3.41 including 305.82 308.75 2.93 5.73 36.77 1.36 4.69 RRMZ 8.95 and including 305.82 306.35 0.53 10.84 141.00 5.58 7.59 RRMZ 18.48 RR20-15 407.43 410.10 2.67 7.34 63.20 3.943 2.87 RRMZ 11.10 RR20-16 259.50 270.38 10.88 0.93 23.10 1.10 3.22 RRMZ 3.18 including 259.50 263.45 3.95 0.08 40.84 2.01 5.82 RRMZ 4.15 and including 267.90 269.38 1.48 5.80 20.13 0.80 1.61 RRMZ 7.14 and 285.38 289.20 3.82 3.78 15.31 0.28 0.97 RRFW 4.55 including 288.55 289.20 0.65 10.80 43.00 1.44 5.56 RRFW 14.55 RR20-18 264.20 267.10 2.90 0.08 44.57 2.64 8.98 RRYZ 5.93 450.4 and 343.55 347.50 3.95 2.88 26.58 0.96 2.05 RRMZ 4.58 including 347.05 347.50 0.45 19.67 0.50 0.05 0.01 RRMZ 19.70 RR20-19 330.35 337.30 6.95 2.78 3.50 0.17 0.47 RRFW 3.11 including 330.35 330.80 0.45 39.25 29.00 1.81 6.08 RRFW 43.21 RR20-20 358.70 361.11 2.41 2.81 19.57 0.96 4.34 RRMZ 5.49 including 359.73 361.11 1.38 4.33 31.94 1.49 7.45 RRMZ 8.84 RR21-21 441.40 443.50 2.10 2.08 23.10 1.28 3.19 RRMZ 4.39 RR21-22 472.22 479.85 7.63 2.40 7.91 0.30 1.15 RRMZ 3.16 including 472.22 474.84 2.62 5.74 19.58 0.81 3.14 RRMZ 7.79 RR21-23 526.05 527.05 1.00 7.22 4.00 0.32 0.41 RRMZ 7.59 RR21-25 385.60 398.30 12.70 0.71 9.51 0.36 2.29 RRMZ 2.05 including 385.60 395.12 9.52 0.70 10.92 0.41 2.79 RRMZ 2.32 and including 392.50 395.12 2.62 0.05 10.62 0.49 7.36 RRMZ 3.83 RR21-26 386.70 388.80 2.10 4.29 33.43 0.69 0.44 RRMZ 5.21 RR21-28 382.20 392.12 9.92 0.06 19.04 1.34 3.73 RRYZ 2.60 197.3 including 387.50 392.12 4.62 0.12 37.67 2.66 6.83 RRYZ 4.88 370.4 and including 387.50 388.50 1.00 0.34 116.00 8.94 17.48 RRYZ 13.63 1035.5 and 425.10 451.30 26.20 1.73 14.38 0.75 4.95 RRMZ 4.53 344.3 including 425.60 428.90 3.30 5.11 15.50 0.68 9.61 RRMZ 10.09 766.4 and including 449.50 451.30 1.80 12.93 19.67 0.56 0.50 RRMZ 13.65 1036.6 RR21-29 299.53 302.73 3.20 4.88 13.89 0.54 0.40 RRMZ 5.46 including 299.53 300.23 0.70 19.67 19.00 0.92 0.42 RRMZ 20.48 RR21-30 541.85 545.85 4.00 0.88 26.95 2.00 2.42 RRMZ 3.17 including 542.85 543.65 0.80 4.24 105.00 8.11 9.03 RRMZ 13.09 RR21-31 334.05 336.45 2.40 1.71 43.49 2.98 3.29 RRMZ 5.02 RR21-32 348.85 351.00 2.15 0.10 23.77 1.08 5.82 RRMZ 3.57 and 428.00 431.90 3.90 1.31 12.00 0.61 2.96 RRYZ 3.10 RR21-33 349.35 355.22 5.87 2.65 21.19 0.21 0.01 RRMZ 3.02 including 353.30 355.22 1.92 4.76 50.48 0.46 0.03 RRMZ 5.62

Reported widths of mineralization are drill hole intervals or core length recovered. Insufficient data exists to permit the calculation of true widths of the reported mineralized intervals.

*The metal values used in the gold equivalent calculations of US$1,561 /oz Au, US$20.55 /oz silver, US$0.91 /lb lead and US$1.07 /lb zinc, are based on the consensus average long-term price forecasts published by a major commercial bank at the end of October, 2020, as per the Technical Report, with an effective date of December 8, 2020 by Micon International Limited, entitled: An Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment Of The Revel Ridge Project, Revelstoke, BC , Canada , for Rokmaster Resources Corp. The formula used to calculate gold equivalence for the RRMZ and RRFZ is: AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t x 0.013) + (Pb% x 0.4) + (Zn% x 0.47). The formula used to calculate silver equivalence for the RRYJ is: AgEq = Ag g/t + (Au g/t x 75.96) + (Pb% x 30.3) + (Zn% x 35.6).

Quality Assurance/Quality Control. Dr. Jim Oliver , P. Geo., supervised all aspects of the drilling and sampling undertaken in the 2020 underground diamond drill program. All samples have been collected from ½ NQ™ core, sawn with a diamond saw with the sample intervals marked by technical personnel. A full QAQC program using blanks, standards and duplicates was utilized to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to MSA Labs in Langley, British Columbia . MSA is an ISO 17025 (Testing and Calibration Laboratory) and an ISO 9001 (Quality Management System) Certified Laboratory. Core samples were crushed to 2 mm and a 250 gram sub sample was pulverized with 85% of the sample passing 75 microns. The sub sample was analysed using a combination of MSA Labs FAS211 for Au and ICP–240 (4 acid digestion) for silver, base metals and other trace elements. FAS211 for gold is an ore grade fire assay of a 30 g pulp with an AAS finish with a detection range between 0.01 and 100 ppm). ICP-240 utilizes four acid digestion and provides ore grade analytical data on silver, base metals and 26 other elements.

Footnotes:

DDH RR21-13 is excluded from this press release. The drill hole was abandoned well short of its proposed target depth due to excessive borehole deviation and is excluded from Table 1. An NSR value of approximately $125 over a width of 2.5 m was the criteria used in determining whether a drillhole had a reasonable potential of contributing to the net gold equivalent resource. DDH’s RR21-17, RR21-24 and RR21-27 do not meet that criteria and are excluded from Table 1.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Mark Rebagliati , P. Eng., FEC, who is independent of Rokmaster.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko ,

President & Chief Executive Officer

