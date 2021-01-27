Renforth Resources Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Franklin as the Principal Technical Advisor for our Surimeau VMS Discovery, located adjacent to the Canadian Malartic Mine, in Malartic, Quebec and approximately 20 kms. south of Agnico Eagle’s LaRonde MineDr. Franklin, a member of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame, brings to Renforth unparalleled expertise in the identification and maturation of …

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR)(OTC PINK:RFHRF)(WKN:A2H9TN) (“Renforth” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Franklin as the Principal Technical Advisor for our Surimeau VMS Discovery, located adjacent to the Canadian Malartic Mine, in Malartic, Quebec and approximately 20 kms. south of Agnico Eagle’s LaRonde Mine

Dr. Franklin, a member of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame, brings to Renforth unparalleled expertise in the identification and maturation of VMS deposits worldwide, an experience which will be put to good use on our 215 km2 Surimeau property, where we recently encountered visible nickel, zinc and copper sulphides in our maiden 200m drill program targeting the southern 20km geological/geophysical trend (PR Nov. 24/20). Our drilling, which was in the Victoria West area, in the western end of the trend, extends the presence of mineralization (as seen in previous surface sampling by Renforth and historic trenching, with limited drilling), to a strike length of 5 kms, with very little drilling along that length. Prior to Renforth, the last significant work in the Victoria West area of the Surimeau property was in the 1990’s by Lac Minerals.

“I consider Renforth fortunate to have at our disposal the knowledge and experience that is Dr. Franklin, the cumulative result of a long, successful career spanning the globe, discovering and developing a multitude of mineral deposits. This will focus and accelerate Renforth’s task, unlocking the true potential of our VMS discovery at Surimeau, in as efficient a manner as possible, with an experienced and high profile industry veteran on our team,” states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

Short Form CV James M Franklin PhD FRSC, P Geo

Jim Franklin, originally from North Bay, Ontario, is focused on unravelling the reasons for the exceptional mineral endowment of the Canadian Shield. His PhD thesis examined mineral deposits in the Proterozoic of the Thunder Bay area. He initiated his post PhD research efforts at Lakehead University, where he was the first economic geology professor (1969-75). He then joined the Geological Survey of Canada, continuing base metal and gold research throughout the Shield. In 1981 he took a 10-year “excursion” to lead the GSC’s Marine Minerals Program, discovering and drilling “black smoker” systems on the modern seafloor: From this combination of sea- and land-based work, he developed a robust set of guidelines that help steer modern exploration. In 1992 he became Chief Scientist for the Geological Survey of Canada, responsible for steering the GSC’s entire science program, as well as chairing the Federal-Provincial Geological Surveys committee, which included representing the GSC in developing the Federal-Provincial Geoscience Accord.

Since “retiring” from the GSC (1998) he has advised about 80 exploration companies world-wide, with projects in every continent except Antarctica. Jim is a board member of three companies (Ur Energy, Nuinsco Ltd., and Gold79Mines), and has been involved in the development of base metal, chrome and uranium resources in the Ring of Fire, Sturgeon Lake, Wyoming and Mexico. He also serves as a senior advisor to several others, including Millbrook Minerals Ltd. and the MacDonald – Red Pine group He served as member of management boards for numerous public-service related organizations, and on advisory committees to the Earth Sciences Sector of NRCan. He has received GAC’s Logan and Duncan R Derry medals, CIM’s Selwyn Blaylock, A.O. Dufresne, Distinguished Lecturer and Julian Boldy Memorial awards and SEG’s Thayer Lindsley and Distinguished Lecturer awards and its Penrose Gold Medal. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada, a Fellow of Lakehead University, has been an Adjunct Professor at several Ontario Universities, and a Past President of both the Geological Association of Canada and the Society of Economic Geologists. In January 2019, he was inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame. He has published over 200 papers and book chapters, and innumerable abstracts.

His passion is his continuing work towards the discovery of more new mines throughout the world, with a focus on geochemical and alteration aspects of base metal, silver and gold-rich volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. He also enjoys mentoring students and giving short courses to aid in the professional development of his geoscience colleagues. He gives several of these each year and has had them translated into Spanish in three countries.

For further information please contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

C:416-818-1393

E: nicole@renforthresources.com

Suite 269 1099 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1B 1B5

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘plan’, ‘expect’, ‘believe’, ‘anticipate’, ‘estimate’, ‘intend’ and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company’s securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Renforth Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/626063/Renforth-Appoints-Dr-James-Franklin-as-Principal-Technical-Advisor-on-the-Surimeau-VMS-Discovery