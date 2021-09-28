Ready Set Gold Corp. is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mark Smethurst, P. Geo. to its Board of Directors.Mr. Smethurst is a senior geologist who has over 25 years of experience in the mining and metal-mineral resource development industry. In addition to having sat on the Board of Directors of several junior mining companies, Mark has held key executive roles in the industry including Vice President …

Ready Set Gold Corp. (CSE: RDY) (FSE: 0MZ) (OTC Pink: RDYFF) (“Ready Set Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mark Smethurst, P. Geo. to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Smethurst is a senior geologist who has over 25 years of experience in the mining and metal-mineral resource development industry. In addition to having sat on the Board of Directors of several junior mining companies, Mark has held key executive roles in the industry including Vice President of Exploration, Vice President of Resource Development and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Smethurst has been instrumental in several discoveries of economical mineral deposits and has also had success in expanding mineral resources.

Mr. Smethurst holds a Bachelor of Science in geology from the University of Toronto as well as a Master of Science in geophysics from the University of Windsor. He is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is also a Level 3 Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) candidate.

“We are extremely excited to appoint Mark to our Board of Directors. Building on the strength of our recent appointment of Robert F. Middleton as VP Exploration, the appointment of Mark Smethurst brings to us an abundance of relevant business experience as well as technical expertise in many geological environments including the Greenstone Belts of Ontario and Quebec,” stated Christian Scovenna, CEO & Director of Ready Set Gold.

Your Vote is Important – Vote the GOLD Proxy or GOLD VIF in Favour of the Management Nominees Today!

The Company reminds shareholders to vote the GOLD Proxy or GOLD VIF in favour of the election of management’s nominees and the other matters as recommended by management of the Company at the upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Company, currently scheduled to be held on October 12, 2021 (the “AGM”), at which normal-course meeting matters will be discussed as well as matters raised in a purported dissident requisition.

Proxies in respect of the AGM must be received by the Company’s transfer agent, Alliance Trust Company, in advance of the proxy voting deadline, which is October 7, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time). If shareholders are in need of assistance with voting, please contact the Company’s transfer agent, Alliance Trust Company, at (403) 237-6111 or toll free at 1-877-537-6111 or by email at inquiries@alliancetrust.ca.

About Ready Set Gold Corporation

Ready Set Gold Corp. is a precious metals exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under symbol RDY and the Boerse Frankfurt Exchange as 0MZ. The Company has consolidated and now owns a 100% interest in the Northshore Gold Project, located in the Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt near Thunder Bay, Ontario which is prospective for gold and silver mineralization. The Company also owns a 100% interest in two separate claim blocks totaling 4,453 hectares known as the Hemlo Eastern Flanks Project. The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in a continuous claim block totaling 1,634 hectares comprising the Emmons Peak Project located 50 km south of Dryden, Ontario that is near the Treasury Metals Goliath and Goldlund advanced gold development projects.

