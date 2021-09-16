Peruvian Metals Corp. is pleased to provide an update regarding the mineral processing at its 80-per-cent-owned fully permitted Aguila Norte processing plant located in Northern Peru. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company is also pleased to report second quarterly positive adjusted-EBITDA representing a second quarterly positive EBITDA in 2021. During the second quarter, the Company invested $85,675 US into …

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTC: DUVNF) (“Peruvian Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update regarding the mineral processing at its 80-per-cent-owned fully permitted Aguila Norte processing plant (“Aguila Norte” or the “Plant”) located in Northern Peru.

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company is also pleased to report second quarterly positive adjusted-EBITDA (see table below), representing a second quarterly positive EBITDA in 2021. During the second quarter, the Company invested $85,675 US into the Palta Dorada Au-Ag-Cu project completing our 50% earn-in with Rio Silver Inc. Furthermore, the yearly holding costs due June 30th of $53,180 US were paid to keep many of the Company’s concessions in good standing. Due to the complicated social conditions in the Mansa Musa project area the Company and its partner GEXEG S.A.C decided not to renew the concessions. Third quarter EBITDA performance is expected to reflect similar performance with continued investments into the Company’s wholly owned projects.

During the month of August, Peruvian Metals processed 2,190 metric tonnes (“mt”) of material for third parties. As of August 31st, the Plant has processed 16,560 tonnes in 2021 exceeding total tonnes processed in 2020 of 13,185 tonnes. The Company expects a record year for 2021 and is on track to exceed 2019’s total processing record of 18,510 tonnes.

Jeffrey Reeder, Chief Executive Officer of Peruvian Metals, commented: “We are pleased that we are on track for a record processing year in 2021 at Aguila Norte. We are continuing to report positive adjusted-EBITDA and we have started to deploy our income to advance our other projects in Northern Peru. Investment in our properties is intended to provide further feed for the Plant which will result in increased profit margins on each tonne processed at Aguila Norte.”

The Company also intends to re-start exploration at Minas Maria Norte located in the Huachocolpa Mining District. New recent developments on Silver X Mining’s prospective Tangana property have created a renewed interest in the area. The Minas Maria Norte project is located less than three kilometres from Tangana. Previous sampling and mapping showed a gold rich polymetallic vein system and is summarized in the Company’s press release dated July 21st, 2020. A field crew is scheduled to be mobilized to the area at the end of the month to conduct further sampling and commence community introductions.

The Aguila Norte processing plant has an environmental permit (“IGAC”) from the Peruvian government which provides the Plant with the ability to expand operations past the current 100 tonnes per day level. Jeffrey Reeder, P Geo, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, supervised the preparation, or approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

Adjusted EBITDA – UNAUDITED Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2019 Net (loss) income $ (267,582) $ (191,515) $ (142,758) Add Interest expense $ 3,782 $ 3,838 $ 6,706 Share-based compensation $ – $ – $ – Non-operating loss (gain) on investments $ 220,573 $ 2,370 $ 21,100 Gain on disposal of exploration subsidiary $ – $ – $ – Non-operating property impairment charge $ – $ – $ – Amortization $ 59,574 $ 58,118 $ 57,885 Accretion expense $ 3,093 $ 2,945 $ 2,058 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 19,440 $ (124,244) $ (55,009) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2019 Net (loss) income $ (330,759) $ 577,598 $ (917,000) Add Interest expense $ 7,495 $ 7,765 $ 13,338 Share-based compensation $ 28,541 $ 28,961 $ – Non-operating loss (gain) on investments $ 303,982 $ – $ 37,630 Gain on disposal of exploration subsidiary $ – $ (1,033,689) $ – Non-operating property impairment charge $ – $ – $ 582,051 Amortization $ 118,374 $ 116,236 $ 117,106 Accretion expense $ 6,186 $ 5,890 $ 4,116 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 133,819 $ (297,239) $ (162,759)



* adjusted to also include non-cash share-based compensation and non-cash loss/(gain) on investments and exploration subsidiary

About Peruvian Metals Corp.

Peruvian Metals Corp. is a Canadian Exploration and Mineral Processing company. Our business model is to provide toll milling services for clients and to produce high grade concentrates from mineral purchases. The Company continues to acquire and develop precious and base metal properties in Peru.

