Metals Creek Resources Corp. is pleased to announce that the company has increased through staking, the size of the River Road property to 508 claim units in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.The River Road Property is located approximately 39.5 kms southwest of Newfound Golds Keats Zone, 4.5 kms northwest of the Beaver Brook Antimony mine, and 26.5 kms south of Sokoman Minerals’ Moosehead property. .The …

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the “Company” or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce that the company has increased through staking, the size of the River Road property to 508 claim units (12,700 hectares) in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.

The River Road Property is located approximately 39.5 kms southwest of Newfound Golds Keats Zone, 4.5 kms northwest of the Beaver Brook Antimony mine, and 26.5 kms south of Sokoman Minerals’ Moosehead property. (See figure 1).

The property is easily accessible by forestry logging roads and the new Nalcor Transmission Line transects the property.

The River Road Property has seen very little exploration work according to research conducted by company personnel and Metals Creek plans to evaluate the property through prospecting and soil sampling geochemistry during the upcoming weeks. Metals Creek is currently applying for permits for this work.



Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/83723_7fd56a11c4d27ab1_002full.jpg

Wayne Reid, P. Geo, a Director for the Company and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration Corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol “MEK”. Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 kms south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 kms strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has signed an agreement with Newmont Corporation, where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Mining District of Ontario.

Metals Creek has multiple quality projects available for option in Ontario and Newfoundland which can be viewed on the Corporation’s website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Corporation at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO

Metals Creek Resources Corp

telephone: (709)-256-6060

fax: (709)-256-6061

email: astares@metalscreek.com

www.MetalsCreek.com

Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes

Facebook.com/MetalsCreek

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83723