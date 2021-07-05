Main Zone returns 4.08 gt Au over 20.85m further defining high grade mineralization south of mine workings Metals Creek Resources Corp. is pleased to announce diamond drill results for drill hole DL21-014 from the phase II diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project . Drill hole DL21-014 intersected the Main Zone at approximately 427m below surface and returned a core length intercept of 13.1 grammes per ton …

Main Zone returns 4.08 g/t Au over 20.85m further defining high grade mineralization south of mine workings

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the “Company” or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce diamond drill results for drill hole DL21-014 from the phase II diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 18, 2020).

Drill hole DL21-014 intersected the Main Zone at approximately 427m below surface and returned a core length intercept of 13.1 grammes per ton (g/t) gold (Au) over 2.00 meters (m) (460.00 – 462.00m). This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 4.08 g/t Au over 20.85m (460.00 – 480.85m). (See Table 1 Significant Results). Mineralization is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to disseminated pyrrhotite ranging from 3 to 12% with local pyrite. Sections of silicate-oxide iron formation with magnetite present. Alteration consists of moderate to strong hornblende, grunerite and garnets with strong folding. This intercept is located south of the mine workings between the 360 and 455 level. Previously released holes DL21-07, 11 and 12 which are also south of the mine workings and between levels 360 and 455 in conjunction with hole DL21-014 continue to clearly demonstrate that high grade mineralization remains south of the mine workings above the 455 level.

Drilling has also successfully continued to delineate high grade mineralization below the 455 level along with further defining remaining high-grade mineralization south of the Dona Lake mine workings.

Future drilling will continue to target the down plunge extension of the mine stratigraphy and continue to build on recent success in delineating high grade mineralization remaining south of the mine workings as well as testing for any high-grade mineralization north of the mine workings.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO of the Company states, “Drilling at Dona Lake continues to further define high grade gold mineralization remaining outside of the mine workings above the 455 level as well as extending the mine stratigraphy down plunge below the 455 level, which was the lowest most development at the Dona Lake mine. This drill program is now completed with results still pending which will be released once they are received and compiled.”

Drill Hole Number Meters From Meters To Total Meters Grammes Per Ton Gold Remarks DL21-014 460.00 480.85 20.85 4.08 Main Zone Including 460.00 462.00 2.00 13.10 Main Zone And including 468.00 474.00 6.00 5.99 Main Zone

Table 1 (Significant Results)

Drill intercepts reported in this hole are not true widths. There is insufficient data at this point to determine a true orientation.

Drill results will be released once they are received and compiled.

The Dona Lake Gold Project was optioned from Newmont Corporation (previously Newmont Goldcorp – see news release dated 13 June 2019) and is located in the Pickle Lake Greenstone Belt which is host to several historic mines including the Dona Lake mine, the Central Patricia mine and the Pickle Crow mine. Dona Lake is accessible by an all-weather road southeast from the Town of Pickle Lake. The Project consists of 32 patented and leased mining claims and 35 map staked claims totaling approximately 1,122 hectares and covers the past producing Dona Lake Mine.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

All split core samples were sent to Activation Laboratories. The precious metals were analyzed utilizing a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. As part of the Corporations QAQC protocol, approximately 10% of the samples submitted for assay were also sent for check assays. Standards and blanks were inserted randomly into the sample shipments as part of the sampling protocol. Samples with fire assay results above 1.0 g/t gold are re-analyzed using a gravimetric finish and samples with fire assay results above 5.0 g/t gold or samples showing visible gold are analyzed using the pulp metallic method.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration Company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol “MEK”. Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has signed an agreement with Newmont Corporation, where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Mining District of Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option in Ontario and Newfoundland which can be viewed on the Corporation’s website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Corporation at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO

Metals Creek Resources Corp

telephone: (709)-256-6060

fax: (709) -256-6061

email: astares@metalscreek.com

www.MetalsCreek.com

Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes

Facebook.com/MetalsCreek

Figure 1 – (Main Zone Long Section)

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/89359_722b6dbaa48d9936_002full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89359