Metals Creek Resources Corp. is pleased to announce, further to its press release dated February 17, 2021, that it intends to increase the non-brokered flow-through and non-flow-through financing from up to $3.5 million to a new maximum of $3.8 million.The Financing will now consist of up to 20,666,666 Super flow-through units of the Company issuable at $0.15 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds from FT Units of up to …

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (the “Company”) (Metals Creek) is pleased to announce, further to its press release dated February 17, 2021, that it intends to increase the non-brokered flow-through and non-flow-through financing (“Financing”) from up to $3.5 million to a new maximum of $3.8 million.

The Financing will now consist of up to 20,666,666 Super flow-through units of the Company (“FT Units”), issuable at $0.15 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds from FT Units of up to $3,100,000. Each FT Unit will consist of one flow-through common share of the Company plus one common share purchase warrant (“Warrant”), each such Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one non-flow-through common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.165 for 24 months from the date of issuance. The Company expects Crescat to acquire 9,090,909 FT Units.

The Financing will also now consist of up to 6,363,636 non-flow through units (“NFT Units”), issuable at $0.11 per NFT Unit, for gross proceeds from NFT Units of up to $700,000. Each NFT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company plus one Warrant.

The Company anticipates closing of the Financing on or around March 15, 2021.

Please refer to the Company’s press release dated February 17, 2021 for further details on the Financing.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration Corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol “MEK”. Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has signed an agreement with Newmont Corporation, where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Mining District of Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option in Ontario and Newfoundland which can be viewed on the Corporation’s website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Corporation at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO

Metals Creek Resources Corp

telephone: (709)-256-6060

fax: (709)-256-6061

email: astares@metalscreek.com

www.MetalsCreek.com

Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes

Facebook.com/MetalsCreek

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected” “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”. “estimates”, “believes” or intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to completion of the Financing as presently disclosed; director and regulatory approvals; and future press releases and disclosure. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to complete the Financing on the terms disclosed herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76631