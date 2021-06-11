Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTCPINK: LMEFF) (“LAURION” or the “Corporation”) will host its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the ” Meeting “) on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern time) . Out of an abundance of caution, to proactively address potential issues arising from the ongoing public health impact of COVID-19 while enabling greater participation of LAURION’s shareholders, the Meeting will take place in a virtual-only format.

The Meeting will allow shareholders to listen to the proceedings and submit votes through the web-based platform. Details for shareholders and interested parties in attending the virtual meeting are found below. Participants are encouraged to login in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time.

Date: Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Meeting ID: 1164

URL: https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/en

Password: laurion2021 (case sensitive)

Instructions for joining the Meeting:

Type in https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/en/1164 on your browser at least 15 minutes before the Meeting starts. Please do not do a Google search. Do not use Internet Explorer. Click on “I am a Guest” if you are an interested party or a shareholder not intending to vote.

In order to streamline the virtual meeting process, the Corporation strongly encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the Meeting using the Voting Instruction Form (” VIF “) and Form of Proxy for the Meeting, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and also at https://docs.tsxtrust.com/2025 . Proxies must be deposited with the Corporation’s transfer agent and registrar, TSX Trust Company (” TSX Trust “), on or before 11:00 a.m. (Eastern time) on July 2, 2021 .

Registered shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting may attend and vote at the Meeting virtually by following the steps set out below:

Type in https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/en/1164 on your browser at least 15 minutes before the Meeting starts. Click on “I have a control number”. Enter your 12-digit control number (on your proxy form). Enter the password: laurion2021 (case sensitive). When the ballot is opened, click on the “Voting” icon. To vote, simply select your voting direction from the options shown on screen and click “Submit”. A confirmation message will appear to show your vote has been received.

Beneficial Shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting may vote at the Meeting virtually by following the steps set out below:

Appoint yourself as proxyholder by writing your name in the space provided on the form of proxy or VIF. Sign and send it to your intermediary, following the voting deadline and submission instructions on the VIF. Obtain a control number by contacting TSX Trust by emailing tsxtrustproxyvoting@tmx.com the “Request for Control Number” form, which can be found here https://tsxtrust.com/resource/en/75 . Type in https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/en/1164 on your browser at least 15 minutes before the Meeting starts. Click on “I have a control number”. Enter the control number provided by tsxtrustproxyvoting@tmx.com Enter the password: laurion2021 (case sensitive). When the ballot is opened, click on the “Voting” icon. To vote, simply select your voting direction from the options shown on screen and click Submit. A confirmation message will appear to show your vote has been received.

If you are a registered shareholder and you want to appoint someone else (other than the management nominees) to vote online at the Meeting, you must first submit your proxy indicating who you are appointing. You or your appointee must then register with TSX Trust in advance of the Meeting by emailing tsxtrustproxyvoting@tmx.com the “Request for Control Number” form, which can be found at https://tsxtrust.com/resource/en/75 .

If you are a non-registered shareholder and want to vote online at the Meeting, you must appoint yourself as proxyholder and register with TSX Trust in advance of the Meeting by emailing tsxtrustproxyvoting@tmx.com the “Request for Control Number” form, which can be found at https://tsxtrust.com/resource/en/75 .

Shareholders who have any questions or require further information with regard to voting their shares or attending the Meeting should contact TSX Trust, toll-free in North America at 1-866-600-5869 or by email at tmxeinvestorservices@tmx.com .

Further information related to the Meeting, including the matters to be voted on and how to attend the Meeting and vote, is set forth in the Corporation’s management information circular dated May 27, 2021 , which is available under LAURION’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

About Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc.

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSXV under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 228,052,731 outstanding shares of which approximately 79% are owned and controlled by Insiders who are eligible investors under the “Friends and Family” categories.

LAURION’s emphasis is on the development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 47 km 2 Ishkoday Project, and its gold-silver and gold-rich polymetallic mineralization with a significant upside potential. The mineralization on Ishkoday is open at depth beyond the current core-drilling limit of -200 m from surface, based on the historical mining to a -685 m depth, in the past producing Sturgeon River Mine. The recently acquired Brenbar Property, which is contiguous with the Ishkoday Property, hosts the historic Brenbar Mine and LAURION believes the mineralization to be a direct extension of mineralization from the Ishkoday Property.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Corporation’s current expectations regarding future events, including with respect to management’s anticipated timing, format and conduct of the Meeting, LAURION’s business, operations and condition, and management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events and future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those projected herein including as a result of the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future prices of gold and/or other metals, possible variations in grade or recovery rates, failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, the failure of contracted parties to perform, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors disclosed in the Corporation’s publicly filed documents. Investors should consult the Corporation’s ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Corporation’s public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

