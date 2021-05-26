Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (FSE: 3WQ0) ( “Kenorland” or “the Company” ) is pleased to announce initial drill results from the recently completed 8,591m diamond drill program at the Regnault gold discovery within the Frotet Project ( “the Project” ), located in northern Quebec. Assays from 15 of the 30 drill holes completed during the program, including 3,487 meters, are reported herein. Results from the remaining 15 holes will be reported once all assays have been received and compiled. The company also announces that Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. ( “SMMCL” ) has fulfilled its requirement to earn-in to an 80% interest in the Frotet Project. As a result SMMCL and Kenorland will contribute to further exploration expenditures on an 80:20 basis, respectively. Kenorland will continue as operator under the joint venture agreement.

Highlights from drilling include the following:

21RDD024: 5.72m at 90.56 g/t Au incl. 3.89m at 132.57 g/t Au

21RDD029B: 3.64m at 6.37 g/t Au incl. 0.32m at 60.80 g/t Au

21RDD031: 2.70m at 15.87 g/t Au incl. 1.08m at 38.27 g/t Au

21RDD037: 25.33m at 6.29 g/t Au incl. 0.51m at 48.90 g/t Au and incl . 4.59m at 22.06 g/t Au

21RDD038: 9.20m at 3.78 g/t Au incl. 2.80m at 9.81 g/t Au

Figure 3. Table of Results

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Residual Au (g/t) 21RDD024 47.39 57.64 10.25 0.74 0.61 0.40 Incl. 47.39 48.00 0.61 5.98 4.50 82.07 87.79 5.72 90.56 109.95 1.26 Incl. 82.47 86.36 3.89 132.57 161.01 21RDD025 88.37 93.95 5.58 1.02 1.84 129.80 137.45 7.65 1.34 2.00 0.72 Incl. 133.10 133.44 0.34 14.50 19.20 21RDD026 165.69 179.20 13.51 0.35 0.26 21RDD027 56.90 60.00 3.10 0.71 0.70 0.35 Incl. 57.24 57.54 0.30 4.08 3.40 21RDD028 9.18 10.00 0.82 3.26 2.05 21RDD029_B 178.75 182.39 3.64 6.37 6.64 1.12 Incl. 181.30 181.62 0.32 60.80 59.10 21RDD030 9.60 16.08 6.48 0.90 0.28 0.33 Incl. 9.60 10.21 0.61 6.37 1.80 78.40 84.90 6.50 0.64 0.68 88.37 91.36 2.99 5.75 4.51 3.85 Incl. 90.56 91.36 0.80 10.94 6.82 21RDD031 13.76 16.46 2.70 15.87 18.84 0.94 Incl. 15.08 16.16 1.08 38.27 46.07 21RDD031_A 13.70 16.44 2.74 4.36 3.01 2.16 Incl. 14.76 15.60 0.84 9.33 5.75 62.36 70.54 8.18 1.08 0.34 0.95 Incl. 64.31 64.61 0.30 4.53 0.80 173.06 187.61 14.55 0.89 1.01 21RDD032 93.19 96.38 3.19 1.47 0.42 0.91 Inlc. 96.00 96.38 0.38 5.65 2.00 153.90 158.77 4.87 3.80 3.29 0.34 Incl. 157.90 158.77 0.87 19.70 16.80 168.00 174.54 6.54 1.84 1.65 1.59 Incl. 169.00 170.00 1.00 3.21 2.60 21RDD033 258.83 267.64 8.81 1.93 1.09 1.33 Incl. 265.00 265.94 0.94 7.00 4.29 316.93 322.77 5.84 0.95 1.02 21RDD034 215.00 227.64 12.64 0.49 0.65 21RDD036 142.44 143.40 0.96 7.10 4.38 1.07 Incl. 142.74 143.08 0.34 18.10 11.10 21RDD037 132.00 157.33 25.33 6.29 7.59 1.64 Incl. 142.55 143.06 0.51 48.90 53.90 And Incl. 147.98 152.57 4.59 22.06 29.08 21RDD038 68.80 78.00 9.20 3.78 4.10 1.14 Incl. 69.40 72.20 2.80 9.81 9.74

Discussion of Results

The holes reported within this release were following up on mineralization encountered during the initial drill programs in early 2020 which resulted in the discovery of the Regnault gold system (see press release date July 29 , 2020). 14 of the reported 15 drill holes intersected notable mineralization, including 21RDD024, which intersected 5.72m at 90.56 g/t Au, as well as 21RDD037, a 250 meter step-out to the west of 21RDD024, which intersected 25.33m at 6.29 g/t Au. The gold mineralization is associated with shear zones transecting the multiphase Regnault intrusive complex, as well as along contacts between intrusive and volcanic rocks. Disseminated pyrite associated with biotite-calcite ± silica alteration occurs as broad zones of weak disseminations within the intrusive rocks, to strong mineralization (locally 3-10% pyrite, along with trace chalcopyrite-galena-molybdenite and occasional visible gold) within quartz-carbonate veins and alteration halos related to shear zones. An additional 15 drill holes from this latest drill program, which focused on near to regional targets within the Regnault trend, will be reported once all remaining assays have been received and compiled.

The company’s understanding of the Regnault gold system, namely the orientation of mineralized structures has developed significantly throughout this latest round of drilling. The R1 vein corridor which was intercepted on the initial discovery program (20RDD007: 29.08m at 8.49 g/t Au incl. 11.13m at 18.43 g/t Au) is now defined as a shear hosted, laminated quartz-carbonate-pyrite vein system hosted within the intrusive complex, striking in a general east-west direction and dipping steeply to the north. Step-outs from this program have delineated an approximate strike of 550 meters along the R1 structure, which remains open to the east, west, and down dip. True widths along this structure are not currently well defined with the amount of drilling to completed to date. The upcoming summer drill program, which will include up to 20,000 meters of drilling, will be designed to systematically infill and step-out further along this vein corridor, both horizontally and vertically, as well as target additional gold-bearing structures throughout the Regnault trend.

Continued exploration drilling at Regnault since early 2020 has indicated a robust gold system hosting high-grade mineralization along multiple structures within a growing footprint, which is now approximately two kilometers by 500 meters. The Company, along with its joint venture partner, Sumitomo Metal Mining, looks forward to the continued advancement of this discovery through the upcoming 2021 summer drill program.

Zach Flood , CEO of Kenorland Minerals, states, ” We are very excited by the latest drill results at Regnault. This discovery continues to deliver high-grade gold intercepts, indicating the robust nature of the system. Most importantly, our understanding of the orientation of these gold-bearing structures has evolved greatly throughout this latest round of drilling. Going forward, this will allow us to expand on known mineralization and target additional gold bearing structures within the Regnault trend. We are very excited to ramp up our exploration efforts into the next phase beginning in July, which will include up to 20,000 meters of additional diamond drilling.”

Figure 4. Drill Collar Table

Hole ID Easting (NAD83) Northing (NAD83) Elevation (m) Depth (m) Dip Azimuth 21RDD024 519437 5620758 376 138 -52 122 21RDD025 519386 5620789 376 201 -49 122 21RDD026 519526 5621015 376 210 -45 339 21RDD027 519252 5620877 376 219 -50 302 21RDD028 519484 5620956 376 111 -45 302 21RDD029 519495 5620853 376 13.6 -45 140 21RDD029_A 519495.3 5620852.7 376 21 -45 140 21RDD029_B 519495.5 5620852.4 376 246 -45 140 21RDD030 519700 5620800 376 165 -48 128 21RDD031 519798 5621223 376 43.66 -52 310 21RDD031_A 519797.7 5621223.3 376 252 -52 310 21RDD032 519574 5620855 376 222 -47 142 21RDD033 519353 5620898 376 339 -45 122 21RDD034 519570 5620912 376 237 -45 302 21RDD035 519397 5620699 376 152 -45 122 21RDD036 519263 5620584 376 297 -48 122 21RDD037 519319 5620678 376 372 -45 295 21RDD038 519345 5620780 376 248 -45 142

Sumitomo Completes Earn-in, Joint Venture is Formed

Following completion of this recent drill program, Sumitomo Metal Mining has now exercised its option to acquire an 80% interest in the Project by completing an additional C$4 million of expenditures within a one year period of acquiring its initial 65% interest in the Project. Going forward, the project will be held under Joint Venture between Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (80%) and Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (20%). Exploration will be go funded on a pro-rata basis.

Qualified Person

Mr. Jan Wozniewski , B. Sc., P. Geo., OGQ (#2239) is the “Qualified Person” under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About the Frotet Project

Kenorland The Frotet Project was first identified by Kenorland in 2017 after completing a regional prospectivity study over the Abitibi and Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belts of Quebec . The initial 55,921 ha property was acquired through map staking in March, 2017 and optioned to Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (“SMMCL”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. in April, 2018. Two years of property-wide systematic till sampling led to a maiden drill program in 2020 which resulted in a significant grassroots discovery at the prospect now named Regnault. The project is currently under Joint Venture agreement between SMMCL and Kenorland Minerals Ltd., with interests being held at 80% and 20% respectively. Under the Joint Venture, exploration is funded pro-rata. Any party which does not contribute and is diluted below a 10% interest, converts its interest to an 2% uncapped net smelter royalty.

About Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSX.V KLD) is a mineral exploration Company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia and based in Vancouver, British Columbia , Canada. Kenorland’s focus is early to advanced stage exploration in North America. The Company currently holds three projects where work is being completed under an earn-in agreement from third parties. The Frotet and Chicobi Projects, which are both located in Quebec, Canada , are optioned to Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. and the Chebistuan Project, also located in Quebec , is optioned to Newmont Corporation. The Company also owns 100% of the advanced stage Tanacross porphyry Cu-Au project as well as an option to earn up to 70% from Newmont Corporation on the Healy Project, both located in Alaska, USA .

Further information can be found on the Company’s website www.kenorlandminerals.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

