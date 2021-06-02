Investor Relations Engagement and Option Grant

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire – June 2, 2021 – Xander Resources Inc. announces that it has engaged Dan Sammatino. of Nelson, BC to provide market and investor awareness services to the Company, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. Mr. Sammartino has been engaged by the Company for an initial term of 3 months, commencing on June 1, 2021 to August 30, 2021. Either party can terminate upon 30 days …

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire – June 2, 2021 – Xander Resources Inc. (TSXV:XND) (FSE: 1XI ) (OTC:XNDRF) (the “Company” ) announces that it has engaged Dan Sammatino. (“ Sammartino ”) of Nelson, BC to provide market and investor awareness services to the Company, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Mr. Sammartino has been engaged by the Company for an initial term of 3 months, commencing on June 1, 2021 to August 30, 2021. Either party can terminate upon 30 days written notice. The Company has agreed to remunerate Mr. Sammartino a monthly fee of $3,000 plus applicable taxes, payable on the first day of each month.

The Company has also agreed to grant Mr. Sammartino incentive stock options to purchase a total of 100,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.17 per share for a period of 1 year in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan. The options shall vest immediately.

Mr. Sammartino has over 10 years experience performing various investor relations services, including developing and managing an investor/potential investor database and email list; maintaining and regularly communicating with shareholders; dissemination of news releases and handling incoming and outgoing phone calls and other forms of communication which may occur as a result of the news releases or any other means of referral.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

James Hirst, CEO

Tel: (236) 607-5490

Email: jimh@xanderresources.ca or info@xanderresources.ca

Website: www.xanderresources.ca

