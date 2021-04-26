Gold

Investing News
.

IIROC Trading Resumption – NVX

- April 26th, 2021
nv gold logo

Trading resumes in: Company: NV Gold Corporation TSX-Venture Symbol: NVX All Issues: Yes Resumption : 9:30 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity …

Trading resumes in:

Company: NV Gold Corporation

TSX-Venture Symbol: NVX

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/26/c0818.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

NV Gold

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from NV Gold using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Related posts

NV Gold Highlights Positive CSAMT Geophysical Results and Expedites Permitting for a Fall Drill Program at its Slumber Gold Project in Nevada
NV Gold Announces Increase to Private Placement
NV Gold Announces Private Placement of up to CDN$980,000
NV Gold to Arrange a Private Placement of up to CDN$750,000

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×