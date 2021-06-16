Gold

IIROC Trading Resumption – FCO

- June 16th, 2021

Trading resumes in:

Company: Fabled Silver Gold Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: FCO

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 11:45 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

