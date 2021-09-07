Gold

IIROC Trading Halt – SGD

- September 7th, 2021

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Snowline Gold Corp.

CSE Symbol: SGD

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 7:50 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/07/c9429.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

