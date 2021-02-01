Gold

Investing News
.

IIROC Trading Halt – CAY

- February 1st, 2021

The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: Cache Exploration Inc. TSX-Venture Symbol: CAY All Issues: Yes Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News Halt Time : 8:50 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory …

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Cache Exploration Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: CAY

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 8:50 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/01/c4819.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Cache Exploration Inc.

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Cache Exploration Inc. using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Related posts

Cache Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement
Cache Exploration Inc. JV Partner Files N.I. 43-101 Technical Report for Kiyuk Lake Gold Property
Cache Receives 5-Year Land Use Permit for Kiyuk Lake Gold Project, Nunavut Drill Program Planned for Summer 2019
Cache Exploration Finalizes Its 100% Acquisition of Deep Lake Cobalt Property, NB

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×