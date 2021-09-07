Gold

IIROC Trade Resumption – IAU

- September 7th, 2021

- September 7th, 2021

Trading resumes in:

Company: i-80 Gold Corp.

TSX Symbol: IAU

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

