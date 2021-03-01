Gold79 Mines Ltd. is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there. The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 3-5, 2021. Gary Thompson will be presenting on March 5th at 01:20 pm Eastern Standard time. For more information andor to register for …

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 3-5, 2021.

Gary Thompson will be presenting on March 5th at 01:20 pm Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2021/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Gold79 Mines Ltd.

Gary Thompson

403-870-1166

gt@gold79mines.com

www.gold79mines.com