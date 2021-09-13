Bona prospect on the Treasure Shear returns 4.43 gpt gold over 8.5 metresEndurance Gold Corporation is pleased to report that new prospects have been confirmed as gold-bearing with channel sampling along the Treasure Shear and that five diamond drill holes have now been completed at the Eagle Zone at the Reliance Gold Property in southern British Columbia. The Property is located 4 kilometres east of the village of …

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the “Company”) is pleased to report that new prospects have been confirmed as gold-bearing with channel sampling along the Treasure Shear and that five (5) diamond drill holes have now been completed at the Eagle Zone at the Reliance Gold Property (the “Property”) in southern British Columbia. The Property is located 4 kilometres (“km”) east of the village of Gold Bridge with year-round road access, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Channel sample collected earlier this summer at shear zone outcrops exposed along the Treasure Shear trend have returned encouraging intervals of gold at the Grey Rock Prospect and the Bona Prospect. Figure 1 shows the location of all these channel sampling results and the other important gold prospects identified on surface by the Company in 2020 and 2021. As reported in this release, channel sampling at the Grey Rock Prospect has returned 9.19 grams per tonne (“gpt”) gold over 4.7 metres (“m”) which includes a sample of 24.20 gpt gold over 1.40 m and another sample of 7.43 gpt gold over 1.10 m. At the Bona Prospect channel sampling has returned an encouraging zone of 4.43 gpt gold over 8.54 m from five consecutive gold bearing channel samples (see attached Figure 2). The Treasure, Grey Rock and Bona Prospects have now confirmed gold mineralization in outcrop over a strike length of 230 m along the Treasure Shear. As reported on July 26, 2021 , the Company has also identified the Vista Prospect a further 470 m to the southeast of the Bona Prospect for a total strike length of 700 m along the Treasure Shear. Channel sampling results are still pending on the Vista Prospects.

The Company’s planned diamond drilling program of 4,000 m has now completed five (5) drill holes at the Eagle Zone for a total of 851 m drilled through September 12, 2021. Diamond drilling is currently in progress on the sixth hole at Eagle. Based on initial observations, all five diamond drill holes have intersected the Eagle Zone mineralization associated with a complex of strongly altered shears and brittle deformed areas over widths similar to those reported from the RC drilling in 2020 and the spring of 2021. The observed upper intersections are entirely or partially oxidized and consist of brittle deformed and pervasive ankerite-sericite altered mafic volcanic with brittle shearing, in-part oxidized pyrite-pyrrhotite-arsenopyrite-stibnite sulphidation and silicification observed as pervasive replacement, stockworks and narrow quartz veins (see Figure 3 – DDH 21-004 Eagle Shear Zone in Core). A lower zone of quartz sulphide veining and stockwork has also been observed in three holes associated with a lithological contact between altered mafic volcanic and sheared argillite. Samples for the first three (3) holes have been submitted to the laboratory for analysis.

The Company has previously completed two phases of reverse circulation (“RC“) drilling in late 2020 and spring 2021 with the completion of 51 RC drill holes. Thirty-Five (35) of these 51 RC holes returned encouraging gold intersections exceeding 3.0 m in width. Highlight RC drill intersections include near surface intersections of 14.08 gpt gold over 15.24 m, 10.5 gpt gold over 6.1 m, 9.7 gpt gold over 12.2 m, 4.88 gpt gold over 24.39 m, 5.57 gpt gold over 22.86 m, and 4.04 gpt gold over 18.3 m at the Eagle Zone; 16.39 gpt gold over 4.6 m at the Diplomat Zone; and 7.23 gpt gold over 4.6 m at the Imperial Zone. Complete results from these programs are summarized on the Company’s website.

The last program of diamond drilling completed on the Property was in 2008 at the Imperial Zone and this program returned highlight diamond drill intersections of 13.30 gpt gold over 4.20 m, 7.05 gpt gold over 5.06 m, 5.70 gpt gold over 12.05 m, and 5.43 gpt gold over 15.35 in four (4) drill holes of an eight (8) hole 2008 drilling campaign.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

Channel samples were collected under the supervision of a geologist across a pre-measured and marked outcrop face. Samples were submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they were crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples were then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold were re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb were re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology.

RC samples were collected under the supervision of a geologist at the drilling rig. Drilling was completed using a 3.5 inch hammer bit and rock chip samples were collected using a cyclone. Sample size were reduced to 1/8th size with a riffle splitter at the drilling rig. A second duplicate split and coarse chips were collected for reference material and stored. All RC samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. The 2008 diamond drill intersections mentioned in this release may not accurately represent the true width of the intersection. In 2008 all cut and/or split core samples were analyzed by ICP analyses at Ecotech Analytical Laboratory. Samples that exceeded 1,000 ppb Au were rerun by lead collection fire assay at the same laboratory using a preferred 30 gram sub-sample size.

The 2020 and 2021 work program was supervised by Darren O’Brien, P.Geo., an independent consultant and qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O’Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

