Empress Strengthens Board and Team

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) (“Empress” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Natascha Kiernan to the Board of Directors. Empress is also pleased to announce the appointment of Javier Reyes as a Strategic Advisor and David Laing as Technical Advisor to the Company

“I am excited to welcome Natascha, Javier, and David to the Empress Royalty team” stated CEO and President Alexandra Woodyer Sherron. “As we position ourselves for growth, the skills, business acumen, and experience of these new team members will not only strengthen our business strategy, it will support the creation of long-term shareholder value.”

Natascha Kiernan is a lawyer and consultant with over 15 years of experience specializing in transactions involving mining and other natural resources. Natascha has held senior positions with several prominent international law firms, including the New York and London offices of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, and was listed as a “Top 40 under 40” rising legal star by the Financial News and is on the board of several public companies. She brings extensive legal experience in mining, as well as, corporate governance expertise.

Javier Reyes is the Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Accendo Banco. He began his professional and financial career in 1996 with a well-known brokerage firm in Mexico City and has been involved in the finance and mining industries for over 25 years in Mexico. Javier holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and Business Adminstration and also holds a Masters in Finance. Javier contributes extensive knowledge and expertise in Mexico and Latin America to Empress.

David Laing has more than 35 years of experience in mining operations, projects, engineering studies, mining finance, M&A, and corporate development in both precious and base metals. Formerly a Technical Director of Endeavour Financial, David is responsible for mine technical analysis and has previously held senior executive positions at Endeavour Mining Corp., Equinox Gold Corp. (COO), True Gold Mining Inc. (COO), and Quintana Resources (COO). David has also held senior positions at Standard Bank, technical consulting at MRDI, and various roles at Billiton and Royal Dutch Shell’s mining business. David brings significant global mining technical expertise and experience to Empress.

STOCK OPTIONS GRANTED

The Directors granted a total of 8,900,000 stock options to its Directors, Officers, Consultants and Employees, exerercisable for up to five years at a price of $0.50 per share being a premium to the closing price of the Company ‘s common shares on the day prior to grant. The options granted will vest equally over a three-year period. The options granted will be subject to applicable regulatory hold periods.

ABOUT Empress Royalty Corp.

Empress is a new precious metals royalty and streaming company focused on the creation of unique financing solutions for mining companies. Empress has a portfolio of 16 investments and is actively focused on finding industry partners with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. The Company has strategic partnerships with Endeavour Financial in London, Terra Capital in Australia and Accendo Banco in Mexico which allow Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward to continuously creating value for its shareholders through the proven royalty and streaming models.

