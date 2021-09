Gold79 Mines Ltd. is pleased to announce that it commenced drilling on September 17, 2021 at its Gold Chain Project in Arizona. To date, 5 holes have been completed at the Roadside Mine area and the drill is in the process of being moved to the Banner Mine area. The program is expected to comprise approximately 1,500m testing several near-surface targets.Mr. Rob Johansing, Vice President Exploration, stated, “Our …

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (“Gold79” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it commenced drilling on September 17, 2021 at its Gold Chain Project in Arizona. To date, 5 holes have been completed at the Roadside Mine area and the drill is in the process of being moved to the Banner Mine area. The program is expected to comprise approximately 1,500m testing several near-surface targets.

Mr. Rob Johansing, Vice President Exploration, stated, “Our drill program has been initiated at the Roadside mine where we are following shallow zones of quartz stockwork away from the historical mine.” Mr. Johansing continued, “We are looking forward to the initial tests of several targets in the Banner Mine area, an historic mine which has never seen modern exploration.”

Mr. Derek Macpherson, President & CEO, stated, “I am excited that this program is underway and look forward to initial assays in the coming weeks.”

Please see our September 13th, 2021 press release for the details on the targets being tested in this program.

Qualified Person / Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company’s Vice President, Exploration is a qualified person (“QP”) as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.

About Gold79 Mines Ltd.

Gold79 Mines Ltd. is a TSX Venture listed company focused on building ounces in the Southwest USA. Gold79 holds 100% earn-in option to purchase agreements on three gold projects: the Jefferson Canyon Gold Project and the Tip Top Gold Project both located in Nevada, USA, and, the Gold Chain Project located in Arizona, USA. In addition, Gold79 holds two projects with minority interest being a 37.1% interest in the Greyhound Project, Nunavut, Canada under JV by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and a 20% carried interest in the Taviche Project in Oaxaca, Mexico now under option to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

For further information regarding this press release contact: Derek Macpherson, President and Chief Executive Officer by email at dm@gold79mines.com or by phone at 416-294-6713. Gold79’s website is located at www.gold79mines.com.

