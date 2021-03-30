TheNewswire – March 30, 2021 – Xander Resources Inc . is pleased to announce that Magnor Exploration Inc., a drilling crew, and geological staff have been mobilized to the Senneville Claim Group in the eastern region of the Val-d’Or Gold Camp where drilling is now scheduled to commence once set-up is complete. Despite previous delays beyond the control of Xander, the Company is now ready to start the first 3 …

TheNewswire – March 30, 2021 – Xander Resources Inc . ( TSXV:XND ) (FSE:1XI ) ( OTCQB:XNDRF ) (“ Xander ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that Magnor Exploration Inc., a drilling crew, and geological staff have been mobilized to the Senneville Claim Group in the eastern region of the Val-d’Or Gold Camp where drilling is now scheduled to commence once set-up is complete. Despite previous delays beyond the control of Xander, the Company is now ready to start the first 3 drill holes of its 9-hole maiden drilling program on the Senneville Claim Group.

Xander plans to drill the first 3 holes of a 9-hole program totaling over 3,000 meters to confirm the successful drilling conducted on the property in 2012 (reported in the Xander’s press release dated November 19, 2020). The sites have been prepped with drill pads which are just off Route 397 Nord and 22 km North of Val-d’Or, Quebec. Gold-bearing zones in this area are associated with shear zones, faults, tension fractures and tectonic breccias and generally associated with syn-volcanic intrusions (ref: GM68366 garden island report page 24 (section deposit type)).



Xander’s Senneville Claim Group comprise of over 90 sq. km and is contiguous in the South to Probe Metals’ new discovery, and contiguous in the North to Monarch Mining and in close proximity to QMX Gold’s (soon to be Eldorado Gold ) projects in the Val-d’Or Gold Camp . The Senneville Claim Group is located in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt , about 25 km northeast of the gold mining center of Val-d’Or, Quebec. The claims extend from the Lacorne Batholith in the west to the contact area of the Pascalis Batholith in the east and are contiguous to Probe Metals’ new discovery . (Probe Metal press release Oct. 28, 2020).

James Hirst, CEO stated, “Finally after several delays beyond our control we are starting our first drill program on the Senneville Claim Group. Monarch Mining are currently continuing an exploration program on strike and contiguous to Xander and we are contiguous to Probe Metals who are currently active on their Pascalis Gold Trend where they announced drilling results of 5.9 g/t Au over 9.2 meters . Probe Metals also announced the discovery of two new gold zones in the area, one of which returned 94.1 g/t Au over 0.6 meters. T o the south and contiguous to Probe Metals is QMX Gold (soon to be Eldorado Gold ) who are expanding their Bonnefond deposit where they reported 6.48 g/t Au over 73.2 meters. To our north we are contiguous to Monarch Mining Corporation (TSX:GBAR) , formerly Monarch Gold who, on November 2, 2020, announced acquisition by Yamana Gold for approximately $152 million, of their Wasamac underground project. Wasamac has proven and probable reserves of 1.8 million ounces of gold at 2.56 g/t .”

About Xander Resources:

Xander Resources is a junior exploration company focused on developing accretive Gold properties within Canada. The Company currently has a focus on projects located in three gold camps on the Abitibi Greenstone Belt within the Province of Quebec.

Daniel Turcotte, P.GEO. an Independent Qualified Person (“ QP ”) as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Properties, particularly in regard to historical exploration, neighboring companies, and government geological work. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Xander property but may not be representative of expected results.

