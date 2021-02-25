Gold

BTV Visits Thriving Companies to Invest In

- February 25th, 2021
Outback Goldfields Logo

On national TV Sat. Feb 27 & Sun. Feb 28, 2021 – From mining to cryptocurrency this episode of BTV-Business Television visits exciting companies for your investment portfolio including:

Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://b-tv.com/btv-visits-thriving-companies-to-invest-in-ep-355/

Sneak Preview: YouTube BTV Live Premiere 1pm PST today
+ Meet the Hosts of BTV
Discover Companies to Invest In

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (CSE: BIGG) (OTCQB: BBKCF) – As cryptocurrency grows in popularity, BTV finds a company dedicated to creating a safer, more accessible crypto environment. Adelaide Capital’s Victoria Rutherford weighs in.

Talisker Resources Ltd. (TSX: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF) – BTV discovers how this junior resource company is fast tracking its historic gold mine in B.C. towards production.

Blockchain Foundry Inc. (CSE: BCFN) – A company at the forefront of blockchain technology development. BTV learns about Syscoin, their blockchain protocol.

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (TSX: ME) – Their recent acquisition increased their land position to create one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in North America.

Sernova Corp. (TSXV: SVA) (OTCQB: SEOVF) – A regenerative medicine therapeutics company with a new approach to treating chronic diseases including Type 1 Diabetes.

Outback Goldfields Corp. (CSE: OZ) – This mining exploration company has four key assets in one of Australia’s hottest gold exploration districts.

Monarch Mining Corporation (TSX: GBAR) – BTV visits this gold focused company with plans to restart the Beaufor Mine in Quebec’s prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

On air for over 20 years, BTV – Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts and emerging companies on location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV brings viewers investment opportunities.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:
CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg – Saturday Feb 27 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Feb 28 @ 4:30pm EST
Bell Express Vu – Saturday Feb 27 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Feb 28 @ 4:30pm EST

US National TV:
Biz Television Network – Sun Mar 7 @ 8:30am EST

Suggest a Company to Feature!
Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com
