Brixton Metals Announces Grant of Stock Options

Brixton Metals Corporation (“ Brixton ” or the ” Company “) (TSXV: BBB) (OTCQB: BBBXF) announces the grant of incentive stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants for an aggregate amount of 3,500,000 (the “ Options ”). These Options are exercisable at $0.255 per share for a period of 10 years and are subject to provisions of the Company’s stock option plan as approved by its shareholders and the Annual General Meeting.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its gold, copper and silver projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects, the Thorn copper-gold-silver and the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in NWBC with a combined total of 3600sqkm of mineral tenure, the past producing Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt brownfield projects in Ontario and the past producing advanced stage Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project in NW Montana, USA. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB and in the USA OTCQB market under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, P.Geo., Chairman and CEO

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations please contact Mitchell Smith, VP of Investor Relations

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: mitchell.smith@brixtonmetals.com



