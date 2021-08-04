Brigadier Gold Limited is pleased to announce it has received analytical results indicating a new silver-rich, copper discovery from a 110-metre trench across the Colinas prospect at its Picachos gold-silver-copper project Sinaloa, Mexico implies that most economic copper mineralization in Sinaloa State will be found between 250- and 500-metres depth below surface”. Recently, the Company completed three kilometres …

Brigadier Gold Limited (the ” Company ” or ” Brigadier “) (TSXV:BRG)(FSE:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to announce it has received analytical results indicating a new silver-rich, copper discovery from a 110-metre trench across the Colinas prospect at its Picachos gold-silver-copper project Sinaloa, Mexico (the ” Picachos Project “, ” Picachos ” or the ” Property

The discovery trench at Colinas is 110 metres long and oriented northwesterly across the northeasterly trending stockwork veinlets mapped in this area. It was excavated to depths ranging from 1 to 2 metres then sampled at 1-metre intervals.

Trench highlights:

9 metres @ 135 g/t Ag, 0.05 g/t Au, 0.2% Cu, 0.3% Pb, 0.1% Bi and 47 g/t W

Including:

2 metres @ 478 g/t Ag, 0.08 g/t Au, 0.2% Cu, 0.5% Pb, 0.3% Bi, 116 g/t W and 16 g/t Sn

1 metre @ 694 g/t Ag

“The significance of this geological finding is that these mineralized porphyritic apophyses with associated copper and other metals may expand at depth and intensify” said Michelle Robinson, Geologist for Brigadier. “We were fortunate to find this prospect at surface as the USGS porphyry copper forecast (Hammarstrom et al, 2019 1 ) implies that most economic copper mineralization in Sinaloa State will be found between 250- and 500-metres depth below surface”.

Recently, the Company completed three kilometres of new access intended to facilitate exploration of the copper potential of its property. Several outcrops of alkali granite porphyry with characteristic zoned phenocrysts are known from historic work. Although these were analyzed with an XRF and are known to contain copper and silver, limited trenching and scarce laboratory assaying has been performed for these prospects.

Rob Birmingham, CEO of Brigadier comments, “The most compelling aspect of this round of results is that they are coming from previously unexplored areas of Picachos. As we are located approximately 15 miles from bonanza grade silver discoveries to the north, these findings are truly exciting. With newly built access roads completed, Brigadier is well positioned to concentrate our efforts on this area and further our understanding of its extent and potential.”

Between 22- and 75-metres economic rock geochemistry is copper-dominant with values of 0.3% Cu, 6 g/t Ag, 12 g/t W, 14 g/t Mo and 8 g/t Bi across 53 metres. Copper is present mainly as chalcocite coating fine (sub millimetre) pyrite crystals associated with pervasive fine sericite alteration of potash feldspar in the host porphyry. A few coatings of botryoidal copper sulfates coincide with higher copper values. The maximum copper result is 1.2% copper between 74 and 75 metres. Silver, tungsten, bismuth, molybdenum, and tin are strategic accessory metals that might add significant value to a future copper mining operation.

The principal host rock is hornblende granodiorite of Paleocene age (66 million years dated by the University of Arizona using uranium and lead isotopes from zircon under the supervision of Dr. Martín Valencia-Moreno). These are intruded by apophyses of (younger) alkali granite porphyry. The porphyry is characterized by zoned phenocrysts of potash feldspar and biotite in an aphanitic matrix. Compared to the granodiorite, alkali granite porphyry is rich in silica and potassium and is clearly identified using XRF scans of sample pulps.

Fig. 1 Geological Level Plan showing Trench BRG-50250 with results for copper and silver.

In early summer, a 284-metre-long pilot trench across La Flauta prospects on the southeastern part of El Placer Gold Vein System was completed. Rock chip-channel samples were cut at 1 m intervals. Preliminary XRF scans show that all the samples contain anomalous lead and zinc. A substantial part of the samples contains visible gold in panned heavy mineral concentrates of crushed rock. Underground mapping and sampling of several historic workings was also completed. Collectively, 540 samples from surface and underground were sent to the lab on the 15th of July. The Company expects to report on these results in the fall of 2021.

1 Reference ; Hammarstrom, J.M., Zientek, M.L., Parks, H.L., Dicken, C.L., and the U.S. Geological Survey Global Copper Mineral Resource Assessment Team, 2019, Assessment of undiscovered copper resources of the world, 2015 (ver. 1.1, May 24, 2019): U.S. Geological Survey Scientific Investigations Report 2018-5160, 619 p. (including 3 chap., 3 app., glossary, and atlas of 236 page-size pls.), https://doi.org/10.3133/sir20185160.

Appendix

Analytical results for trenches across copper prospects on the Picachos Project. DL=Detection Limit

Trench From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) Mo (ppm) Bi (ppm) W (ppm) Sn (ppm) BRG-50250 3 8 5 0.01 3 678 192 161 5 129 11 DL BRG-50250 13 22 9 0.05 135 1901 3336 308 16 1202 47 DL including 18 20 2 0.08 478 2422 5402 218 19 3312 116 16 and 18 19 1 0.10 694 2680 5186 184 30 2093 138 20 BRG-50250 22 75 53 DL 6 3255 74 232 14 8 12 DL including 22 50 28 DL 5 4023 111 260 12 4 DL DL including 72 73 1 DL 17 11900 70 200 92 11 DL DL BRG-50250 90 91 1 0.16 13 384 468 330 46 235 37 36 BRG-50250 91 103 12 0.01 2 722 31 230 3 DL DL DL BRG-50338 0 10 10 0.05 5 138 750 644 12 24 DL DL including 6 8 2 0.21 19 226 3587 641 35 92 20 14 BRG-50396 0 1 1 0.01 47 1797 753 614 144 239 20 47 BRG-50451 0 6 6 0.09 45 635 2717 1882 15 19 43 28 BRG-50055 31 41 10 0.04 19 633 857 2130 2 53 DL DL including 36 38 2 0.15 45 1614 3546 2301 6 229 14 DL BRG-117379 2 11 9 DL 19 1849 1185 479 1 20 DL DL including 7 8 1 DL 78 1576 4419 1186 0.5 28 12 DL BRG-117407 8 9 1 DL 11 3971 3572 2589 DL 15 DL DL BRG-117420 15 20 5 DL 10 1657 270 293 8 DL DL DL BRG-117441 2 3 1 0.04 118 6815 13400 5479 2 139 11 DL

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed by Michelle Robinson, MASc., P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“ NI 43-101 “). Drilling was completed using PQ and HQ tooling. Core and sample handling procedures are documented in the Company’s press release dated October 22, 2020. Standard pulps, field duplicates, pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into the sample stream. The samples were analyzed by SGS Laboratories in Durango using fire-assay methods for gold, and ICP methods with a 4-acid digestion for silver and base metals. SGS is an accredited laboratory. It is the Qualified Person’s opinion that the technical information disclosed in this press release is reliable.

