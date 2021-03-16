NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.Brigadier Gold Limited is pleased to announce that the non-brokered private placement previously announced on February 19, 2021 has now closed. Under the Offering, the Company issued 5,000,000 units at a price of $0.20 per Unit for …

Brigadier Gold Limited (the “Company” or “Brigadier”) (TSXV:BRG)(FSE:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to announce that the non-brokered private placement previously announced on February 19, 2021 (the “Offering”) has now closed. Under the Offering, the Company issued 5,000,000 units (“Units”) at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,000,000. Each Unit was comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one (1) non-transferrable Common Share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.30 per Common Share until March 16, 2022. All dollar amounts in this release are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a total of $42,840 in cash finder’s fees and issued 214,200 finder’s warrants (each a “Finder’s Warrant“), to qualified non-related parties, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange“). Each Finder’s Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share for $0.30 until March 16, 2022.

All securities issued under the Offering, including securities issuable on exercise thereof, are subject to a hold period expiring July 17, 2021, in accordance with the rules and policies of the Exchange and applicable Canadian securities laws.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund exploration at Brigadier’s Picachos and Killalla Lake properties, corporate marketing campaigns and general working capital purposes.

About Brigadier Gold

Brigadier was formed to leverage the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. Our mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for advancement.

Led by a management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, we are focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions.

For further information, please contact:

Brigadier Gold Limited

www.brigadiergold.ca

Ranjeet Sundher, Chief Executive Officer

corporate@brigadiergold.ca

Leah Hodges, Corporate Secretary

(604) 377-0403

