Blue Star Gold Corp.: Invitation to Red Cloud’s 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

- March 1st, 2021
Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 3-5, 2021.

Grant Ewing, CEO & Eugene Flood, Technical Advisor will be presenting on March 4th at 11:00AM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2021/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Blue Star Gold Corp.
Grant Ewing, CEO
778.379.1433
grant.ewing@bluestargold.ca
www.bluestargold.ca

