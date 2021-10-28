Sydney, Australia – Beroni Group Limited an Australia-based biopharmaceutical enterprise, today announced that its article entitled “Crystal structures of the SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein C-terminal domain and development of nucleocapsid-targeting nanobodies” has been accepted for publication and undergone full review in the FEBS Journal. The FEBS Journal is an international peer-reviewed non-profit society …

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) – Beroni Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) (NSX:BTG), an Australia-based biopharmaceutical enterprise, today announced that its article entitled “Crystal structures of the SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein C-terminal domain and development of nucleocapsid-targeting nanobodies” has been accepted for publication and undergone full review in the FEBS Journal.

The FEBS Journal is an international peer-reviewed non-profit society journal devoted to publishing high-quality papers reporting significant advances in the molecular life sciences.

The published article is related to the scientific findings derived from Beroni’s current research of the development of a medical solution using single-domain antibodies (sdAbs) for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The Company has identified 2 crystal structures of nucleocapsid protein C-terminal domain. Nucleocapsid protein is a major structural protein of SARS-CoV-2 and plays an important role in viral RNA packing, replication, assembly, and infection. Through screening a sdAbs library, the scientific team has identified four sdAbs targeting different regions of nucleocapsid protein with high affinities that have future potential to be used in viral detection and therapeutic purposes.

“We are delighted to progress further in our coronavirus research program and to publish our new findings in the FEBS journal. The Company plans to carry out a series of experiments to gradually transform the results into clinical trials and find a new way for the diagnosis and treatment of the new coronavirus. Beroni hopes our efforts can contribute to the basic understanding of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and the global development of antiviral drugs.” said Jacky Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Beroni Group.

About Beroni Group Limited:

Beroni Group (NSX:BTG) (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com.

