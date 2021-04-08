Identified significant structures over majority of property. Historically such structures are known to host gold mineralization in Nevada

Completed five core drill holes

Two holes drilled into identified structures to test for new gold mineralization throughout all horizons from surface

Three holes drilled to extend gold mineraliztion at depth

Brecciation is consistent with epithermal gold mineralization. Company observed significant brecciation and sulfide mineralization in drill core

Drill results currently being processed in the lab and results anticipated in due course

Additional drilling planned based on outcome of initial program

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. (“Bald Eagle” or the “Company”) (TSXV: BIG) is pleased to announce the completion of the fieldwork portion of the current drill program at its Hot Springs Joint Venture in Nevada (the “Property”). Five core holes have been drilled to vertical depths averaging over 300 metres. Four of the holes were drilled to twin historic drill-holes and investigate mineralization below the previously drilled depth of 200 metres. The program holes were planned significantly deeper than historic drilling with the objective of advancing an epithermal mineralization model and establishing correlation between mineralization and geophysical defined anomalies and structures identified in the prior exploration programs.

Management Commentary:

Mr. Sidney Himmel , President, CEO and Director of the Company, “With the field drill program completed, the Company expects initial analytical results to be received in the coming weeks. Additional results will become available in succession. This project is located at the junction of the prolific Getchell-Comstock Gold Trend and the northwestern Nevada Epithermal Province. Field work and logging to date has been entirely consistent with our expectations regarding the Hot Springs Property. The significant alteration and brecciation observed during core logging is common with epithermal gold models in Nevada . Sample QA/QC has been vigorously implemented. Current laboratory analysis will include gold and silver content by fire-assay methods, along with a multi-element package which includes epithermal mineralization indicator elements such as arsenic and antimony.”

Exploration Program Update:

During the fourth quarter of 2020, a geophysics program was conducted, and consisted of six lines spanning four kilometres of Controlled Source Audio-frequency Magneto-tellurics (” CSAMT “) at 100 metre spacings and three lines spanning four kilometres of Induced Polarization (“IP”) at 100 metre spacings. The program was able to define specific structural features in the Harmony Formation with promising physical characteristics for epithermal gold deposition. The Harmony Formation is a key mineralization target for drilling. Promising stratigraphic horizons were identified during the program including epithermal-type alteration and brecciation.

Preliminary interpretations from core logging indicate that the elevated IP chargeability response represents sulphide mineralization, which is consistent with the objective of the geophysics program completed. Zones of brecciation and comb-quartz/sulphide vein systems were observed with the elevated sulphide content. This type of mineralization is encouraging since epithermal gold mineralization in Nevada commonly occurs within sulphides. The alteration observed during the program consisted argillic alteration, silicification, quartz-sericite-pyrite, veining, and other related alteration.

The Hot Springs Property:

The Hot Springs Property is a joint venture between the Company and Osgood Mountain Gold LLC. The Property consists of approximately 11,894 acres comprised of private mineral rights and unpatented federal lode mining federal claims. This location in north-central Nevada is located at the junction of the prolific Getchell Gold Trend and the northwestern Nevada Epithermal Province. Land Position is situated approximately 25 miles West of the Twin Creeks, Getchell and Pinson Mines and 30 miles East of the Sleeper Mine.

On March 5, 2021 , the Company filed an NI-43-101 report on the Property, entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report, Hot Springs Gold Project, Humboldt County, Nevada “. A set of Historical data exists for 8,175 meters of drilling across 91 drill holes. The historic drill programs outlined a near surface zone of gold mineralization in an area with dimensions of approximately 1,200 metres by 400 metres. This area is known as the Dutch Flats Shear Zone.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Mark T. Smethurst , P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Bald Eagle Gold Corp. and a “qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of advanced exploration assets in known gold districts in the Americas. The Company will acquire advanced exploration projects for advanced exploration and development. The Company will, through evaluating historical data and utilizing modern exploration techniques and geological concepts to enhance resources. The management team and board of directors of the Company have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets.

