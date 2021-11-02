B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after the North American markets close on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 , at 10:00am PDT / 1:00pm EDT . You may access the call by dialing the operator at +1 (778) 383-7413 ( Vancouver ), +1 (416) 764-8659 ( Toronto ) or +1 (888) 664-6392 (North American toll free) prior to the scheduled start time or you may listen to the call via webcast by clicking here . A playback version will be available for two weeks after the call at +1 (416) 764-8677 (local or international) or +1 (888) 390-0541 ( North America toll free) (passcode 733464 #).

About B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali , Namibia and the Philippines , and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Mali , Colombia , Burkina Faso , Finland and Uzbekistan .

For more information on B2Gold, please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact:

Ian MacLean Katie Bromley Vice President, Investor Relations Manager, Investor Relations & Public Relations +1 604-681-8371 +1 604-681-8371 imaclean@b2gold.com kbromley@b2gold.com

