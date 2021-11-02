Gold

Investing News
.

B2Gold Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results – Conference Call and Webcast Details

- November 1st, 2021

B2Gold Corp.  will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after the North American markets close on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 10:00am PDT 1:00pm EDT . You may access the call by dialing the operator at +1 383-7413 +1 764-8659 or +1 664-6392 prior to the scheduled start time or you may listen to the …

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after the North American markets close on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 , at 10:00am PDT / 1:00pm EDT . You may access the call by dialing the operator at +1 (778) 383-7413 ( Vancouver ), +1 (416) 764-8659 ( Toronto ) or +1 (888) 664-6392 (North American toll free) prior to the scheduled start time or you may listen to the call via webcast by clicking here . A playback version will be available for two weeks after the call at +1 (416) 764-8677 (local or international) or +1 (888) 390-0541 ( North America toll free) (passcode 733464 #).

About B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali , Namibia and the Philippines , and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Mali , Colombia , Burkina Faso , Finland and Uzbekistan .

On Behalf of B2GOLD CORP.
Clive T. Johnson
President & Chief Executive Officer

For more information on B2Gold, please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact:

Ian MacLean

Katie Bromley

Vice President, Investor Relations

Manager, Investor Relations & Public Relations

+1 604-681-8371

+1 604-681-8371

imaclean@b2gold.com

kbromley@b2gold.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b2gold-third-quarter-2021-financial-results–conference-call-and-webcast-details-301413498.html

SOURCE B2Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/01/c9080.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gold Outlook Report
 

Gold In 2021 - Will It Be Another Wild Ride?

   
What's Next For The Gold market?
Our Exclusive Report Provides You With All The Information Needed To Make An Informed Decision.
 

Get the latest Gold Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Gold Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Gold Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

5 Gold Stocks to Watch in 2021
Gold and COVID-19: Who’s Reacting and How?
Calibre Mining: B2Gold Deal for Nicaragua Mines is “Transformational”
Precious Metals Weekly Round-Up: Gold Dips as Risk Appetite Improves

Tags

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

×