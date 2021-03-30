B2Gold Provides Update on the Menankoto Permit

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) (” B2Gold ” or the ” Company “) announces an update on the Menankoto exploration permit (the ” Menankoto Permit “), which forms a part of the Anaconda area and is located 20 kilometres north of the Fekola Mine license area. The Company’s Malian subsidiary, Menankoto SARL (” Menankoto “) applied for a one year renewal of the Menankoto Permit in early February 2021 and was subsequently advised in early March 2021 that the new permit would not be granted to Menankoto. The Company strongly believes that Menankoto is entitled to a renewal of the permit under applicable law and is engaged in ongoing discussions with the Malian Government to clarify the situation.

Since the Company commenced its investment in Mali , B2Gold has enjoyed a positive and mutually beneficial relationship with the Government of Mali , including the ongoing grant and renewal of several exploration and other permits in the country.

The current life of mine plan for the Fekola Mine, which is projected to produce 530,000 to 560,000 ounces of gold in 2021, does not include the Anaconda area Mineral Resource.

About B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali , Namibia and the Philippines and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Mali , Colombia and Burkina Faso . B2Gold forecasts total consolidated gold production of between 970,000 and 1,030,000 ounces in 2021.

Production results and production guidance presented in this news release reflect total production at the mines B2Gold operates on a 100% project basis. Please see our Annual Information Form dated March 20, 2020 for a discussion of our ownership interest in the mines B2Gold operates.

