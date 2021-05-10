Amex Exploration Inc. Amex is pleased to provide a corporate update and remind shareholders of its Annual General and Special Meeting which is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern and will be made available via webcast in consideration of current Covid 19 Government guidelines. Registration details of the webcast are found at the bottom of this releaseCorporate Highlights:Since January 2021 the …

Amex Exploration Inc. (“Amex or the Company”) (TSXV:AMX)(FRA:MX0)(OTCQX:AMXEF) Amex is pleased to provide a corporate update and remind shareholders of its Annual General and Special Meeting which is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern and will be made available via webcast in consideration of current Covid 19 Government guidelines. Registration details of the webcast are found at the bottom of this release

Corporate Highlights:

Since January 2021 the Company received $4,276,476 from the exercise of warrants in connection with previous private placement offerings.

With the exercise of these warrants the Company now has approximately $26 M in cash on hand.

Since January 2021 Amex has completed 51,000 m with 70,000 m of drilling expected to be completed between May and October 2021, after which Amex intends to commence a maiden NI43-101 compliant resource estimate.

The objective of the drill program is to expand the known gold zones, along strike and to depth, that have been identified along the 3.2 km long Perron Gold Corridor. In addition, Amex intends to use its structural model to explore for additional gold zones. Using this model Amex recently discovered the 210 Zone. Numerous other targets have been identified for drilling. About 25,000 m of drilling is focused on regional drilling.

To date 24,400 samples are at two separate labs awaiting assay results.

At tomorrow’s shareholder meeting, Jacques Trottier, Chairman of the Board and Victor Cantore, President and CEO will provide a corporate overview and conduct the business of the meeting followed by an exploration update presentation by Kelly Malcolm, Vice President Exploration.

Webcast Details

To ensure the safety of all participants and in compliance with current government guidelines relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, Amex will be required to refuse entry to shareholders at the scheduled meeting location. We thank our shareholders for not presenting themselves at the meeting location or appointing any proxyholder to do so as only those directors or officers, as necessary for the proper conduct of the meeting, are expected to be in attendance.

However, the Meeting will be accessible to all shareholders via Webcast:

https://zoom.us/j/93372233905?pwd=dUJjU0NXR1FtdkNKYzMxRWZJYWthQT09

Please register using the link before the scheduled start of the meeting.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec. Amex is focused on its 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometres north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 116 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. A number of significant gold discoveries have been made at Perron, including the Eastern Gold Zone, the Gratien Gold Zone, the Grey Cat Zone, and the Central Polymetallic Zone. High-grade gold has been identified in each of the zones. A significant portion of the project remains underexplored. In addition to the Perron project, the company holds a portfolio of three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and else where in the province.

For further information please contact:

Victor Cantore

President and Chief Executive Officer

Amex Exploration: +1-514-866-8209

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the HGZ and Denise Zone, the expected positive exploration results, the extension of the mineralized zones, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Company to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the potential mineralization or potential mineral resources are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words “will”, “should”, “continue”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “intend”, “to earn”, “to have’, “plan” or “project” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company’s expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Amex Exploration Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/645953/Amex-Exploration-Provides-Corporate-Update-and-Reminds-Shareholders-of-Webcast-of-AGM