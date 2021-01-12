African Gold Group, Inc. is pleased to provide an update on its Corporate Social Responsibility projects carried out in Q4-2020 as part of its overall Environmental and Social Management Plan . As a mining company operating in Africa, AGG recognizes its responsibility to adhere to the highest responsible mining standards and is committed to creating sustainable long-term value for all of its stakeholders. …

African Gold Group, Inc. (TSX-V: AGG) (“ AGG ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to provide an update on its Corporate Social Responsibility (“ CSR ”) projects carried out in Q4-2020 as part of its overall Environmental and Social Management Plan (“ ESMP ”). As a mining company operating in Africa, AGG recognizes its responsibility to adhere to the highest responsible mining standards and is committed to creating sustainable long-term value for all of its stakeholders.

Highlights:

Rehabilitation of a critical bridge between Samaya and Kobada village to ensure safe passage of personnel, medical supplies, and equipment to the region.

Rehabilitation of roads and a bridge in Kobada village to allow safe passage of people and vehicles across a previously hazardous route.

Construction of a four main water channels in the Kobada village area to prevent standing pools of water, a breeding ground for malaria and a high risk for an increase for malaria infection.

Start of repairs on the 8 km Samaya – Kobada road, a critical transport link connecting the local communities.

Danny Callow, Chief Executive Officer of AGG commented:

“We are very proud of the team at Kobada and the scores of volunteers that have assisted us in delivering a number of key projects in the Kobada region. Our alliance and ongoing positive enhancements in and around our mine site reinforce our commitment to the local communities and Mali as a whole. These projects have tackled critical infrastructure and health issues, and even though we are not in construction, have delivered projects costing more than US$50,000 to aid and assist the local communities. As we have published in Q4-2020, this forms a very small part of a much more focused, long term Environmental and Social Management Plan which we are in the process of developing.”

Samaya – Kobada Bridge Rehabilitation

Due to the excessive rains last season, Lanseni Diawara, Chief of Samaya village requested the assistance of the Company with the rehabilitation of a bridge between Samaya and Kobada villages (see press release of the Company as of November 10, 2020).

With no available alternatives in the region, the Samaya bridge is a critical transportation link that provides access for goods, services and medical facilities for a number of local communities in the region. Due to the excessive rains, the bridge was at risk of imminent collapse that could have caused severe damage to the local economy and completely isolate a number of local communities.

With assistance from local villagers, Senet Ltd. and Etasi & Co Drilling, the Company is pleased to announce that it successfully completed the rehabilitation of the bridge on December 18 th , 2020.

“I am pleased and grateful for the work carried out by the AGG team. The new bridge is stronger than ever and would last for many years,” commented Chief Diawara at the opening ceremony.

Road Repairs – Kobada Village

Due to the historical artisanal mining in the area, the natural drainage from streams criss-crossing the area resulted in large pools of water building up, which made it dangerous to traverse and a health hazard. Through discussions with the local Chief, the Kobada team along with several village volunteers moved more than 130 tonnes of rock and laterite to build and protect the stream crossing. Additional steelwork supplied by Kobada and welders, ensured that the bridge can handle heavy equipment crossing.

The Chief of Kobada village took the opportunity to thank AGG for the work carried out in making the passage through the village far easier. He was very pleased with the work on the drainage of stagnant water and rainwater drainage. He also expressed his thanks for the planned road repairs between Kobada and Samaya and looked forward to the planned road repairs on the road to Niaouleni.

Main Road Samaya to Kobada

The dirt road from Samaya to Kobada village is about 8 kilometres long. During the rainy season, many parts of the road were almost impassable due to severe erosion from the most resent and previous rainy seasons and a lack of maintenance over many years. The Company has undertaken the task of repairing and restoring the critical transport link connecting the local communities. Larger rocks and other binding material were transported to the areas requiring attention and then compacted with laterite. Further work from the village of Kobada to Niaouleni will continue in 2021.

The Chief of Niaouleni village, who is also the Chef du Terre, Chief Namory Diawara said at the opening that the bridge was very strong, and that people must respect the rules regarding weight restrictions. He thanked AGG for all their hard work in assuring the road link between Kobada and Samaya was maintained. He expressed his gratitude that the next focus on road repairs would be between Kobada and Niaouleni.

Channel Clearing for malaria eradication

Due to the historical artisanal workings around Kobada village, the natural watercourse has been blocked by fine silt from mining activities. This has resulted in standing pools of water which can become breeding grounds for mosquitos which carry and transmit malaria – causing health and wellbeing problems for local communities. After meeting with the village Chief, it was agreed that temporary channels would be constructed to bypass water away from the village as an interim preventative measure. Additionally, the Company encouraged the Chief to communicate the detrimental effects of standing water caused by silt run off from artisanal mining activities, and that the Chief try to discourage the processing of artisanal mined material in the village. Responding to this, the Chief announced over the radio that there will be no more pumping in the area as that is causing the biggest problem.

Kobada Gold Project Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy

The Kobada Gold Project is an advanced stage gold development project located in Mali, Africa’s 4 th largest gold producing nation. The property is located 126 km south-west of Bamako, the capital city of Mali, in the Birimian Greenstone Belt, with excellent transportation links to the capital and excellent logistics routes via other West African ports. The Company’s corporate social responsibility goals and objectives are built around three pillars – environment, social responsibility and health and safety. In October 2020, the Company announced its corporate social responsibility program (“ CSR ”) as it prepares for the start of construction of its flagship Kobada Mine. AGG and its CSR strategy is guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“ UN SDGs ”) at all stages of its decision making and will work towards aligning our operations towards a number of the UN SDGs as Kobada moves towards production.

About African Gold Group

African Gold Group is a TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AGG) listed exploration and development company with a focus on building Africa’s next mid-tier gold producer. The Company has a highly experienced board and management team with a proven track record in the African mining sector operating mines from development through to production. AGG’s principal asset is the Kobada Project in southern Mali, which is in an advanced stage of development having completed the 2020 definitive feasibility study for the Kobada Gold Project and is targeting gold production of 100,000 oz per annum by Q2 2022. As well as the initial Kobada Gold Project, other exploration locations have been identified on the Kobada, Farada and Kobada Est concessions, offering potential for an increase in resource. For more information regarding African Gold Group visit our website at www.africangoldgroup.com .

Cautionary statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding, the Company’s ESMP and CSR initiatives. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of AGG to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

