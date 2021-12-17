As everyone may notice, the NFT game is now all the rage as gamers jump on the bandwagon. Needless to say, it leads to most game suppliers just scraping the barrels in this ever-changing digital world. But there is One company indeed aware of NFT players' demands. The Hong Kong -listed company, Imperium Technology Group Limited, stays true to itself and emphasizes the core value of the NFT games even further. Not ...

GAMING00