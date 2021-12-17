Gaming Investing News
As everyone may notice, the NFT game is now all the rage as gamers jump on the bandwagon. Needless to say, it leads to most game suppliers just scraping the barrels in this ever-changing digital world. But there is One company indeed aware of NFT players' demands.

The Hong Kong -listed company, Imperium Technology Group Limited(Stock Code: HK 0776), stays true to itself and emphasizes the core value of the NFT games even further. Not only "Play to Earn," but "Earning while Playing." All their recruited blockchain elites are after is to share the happiness and profits with every player. That's the very reason they decided to build the METASENS platform, which is acknowledged as the gate to infinite NFT games.

The first NFT game on the METASENS is METASNAKE, which features an animal heroes arena. Based on the classic Blockade Snake game, they have revised it as METASNAKE, which introduced a Real-Time PvP system. What's more, you don't have to pay for play. This sure breathes a new life into the NFT game market.

The METASNAKE CBT version will go live at 12:00 p.m.(GMT+8) on Dec. 20th .

The METASNAKE developed by the Imperium Technology Group Limited has inherited the edges of Snake. One-hand mode for players easy to play. What's noteworthy is the fast-paced real-time PvP function, which takes just 3 minutes to finish the fight!

Thanks to the new Unity3D engine, the exclusively delicate scene in METASNAKE is presented by our game art studio. Meet the world where technology and magic exist. Across the enchanted land full of cartoon elements. Feel a sense of superiority in the next-generation NFT game, METASNAKE.

In the METASNAKE, players will lead a team consisting of various animal heroes. Grab all the crystals you can see to expand your team, compose the different items, and finally dispose of your opponents in the arena! METASENS comes along with the cultivating system, you can upgrade the animal heroes with card collections. Even more, different teammates lead to different results. Leader skill, bond skill, and race skill are expected to be released in the future. Accumulate the trophies and face the tougher opponents in the arena. Well, high risks are the key to unlocking high rewards. To meet everyone's expectations, we will design multiple players' arena and battle royale modes in the future as well.

Take a look at our most important equipment: Ancient Spirit. The players holding Ancient Spirits can not only enhance the characters but also earn more tokens issued by the METASENS. Not just that, they can claim the Airdrop! Apart from the above edges, there is a function called "Derivative." A new Ancient Spirit can be derived from two Ancient Spirit, which may result in getting the Ancient Spirits with incredible powers. Additionally, they are all tradable in the secondary market. METASNAKE Ancient Spirit NFTs will be open to the public at 00:00 a.m. on Dec.18th. For the whitelist members, they will be on the priority list of METASNAKE CBT. As for the METASENS VIP pioneers, they have the preemptive right to purchase Limited Ancient Spirits-Genesis. In the next spring, players will fight alongside their characters and Ancient Spirit for glory!

Itchy to see more? Join our communities to get the CBT qualification!

https://www.metasens.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-highlight-of-metaverse-metasnake-cbt-nfts-all-out--presented-by-metasens-301447229.html

SOURCE Imperium Technology Group Limited

Blue Hat Granted Extension to Meet Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHAT) a leading communication services and internet data center ("IDC") business provider and developer, and an operator of mobile games and augmented reality ("AR") education curricula and products in China today announced that on December 16, 2021 the Company received a 180 calendar day extension ("Second Compliance Period") from Nasdaq's Listing Qualifications Department to meet Nasdaq's continuing listing requirements by maintaining a minimum bid price per share of $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days. The Company now has until June 13, 2022 to regain compliance.

If at any time before June 13, 2022 , the bid price of the Company's ordinary shares closes at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company will regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules, and the matter will be closed.

SAPPHIRE Technology Introduces NITRO+ AIO CPU Coolers Powered by Asetek Liquid Cooling Technology

Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, today announced that SAPPHIRE Technology is offering its first NITRO+ AIO CPU coolers, leveraging the superior thermal and acoustic performance and reliability associated with Asetek's liquid cooling technology. The SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AIO CPU Coolers provide CPU overclocking capability, ARGB lighting, a unique Hybrid Radiator fan design, and virtually silent operation to tech enthusiasts, gamers and eSports pros.

The SAPPHIRE NITRO+ S360-A and S240-A AIO CPU coolers are available in 360mm or 240mm radiator sizes for a variety of form factor and cooling requirements and include ARGB pump caps with a distinctive 'Spider' inspired design brandishing SAPPHIRE's emblematic NITRO+ logo. ARGB Radiator Fans featuring the award winning NITRO+ Hybrid Fan Blade design combine the strengths of traditional axial and blower fans by improving the downward air pressure of the axial fan design while keeping the fan noise low.

A Female-oriented Game World: CooTek's First Attempt at Metaverse

As a heavy investor in mobile games, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company") recently announced its long-term plan to build a metaverse, integrating its advantages in mobile games and online literature along with supports from multiple sources. Lejiu, a Shanghai -based game studio invested by CooTek, has initiated the development of a metaverse game, targeting female users.

Targeting a 1.2-billion global market of female players

Evolution enters Argentina's regulated Buenos Aires Province online gaming market as the first Live Casino provider

Evolution today announced that it has launched its world-leading Live Casino games portfolio in Argentina's newly regulated Buenos Aires Province online gaming market. Evolution was the first and only Live Casino provider to go live on day one in the new market.

Evolution is live with leading operator BetWarrior with an extensive range of world-class Evolution live dealer games available at www.betwarrior.bet.ar . Extending choice still further are Evolution's First Person range of games and 100-plus online slots from Evolution brands NetEnt and Red Tiger . Furthermore, Evolution is set to go live with other operators in the coming weeks. Further live games from Ezugi, another Evolution brand, will be available for operators in the near future.

VIDEO — Expert: Gaming Sector Showing Signs of Growth

Raj Lala: Impressed by Gaming Revenue Models youtu.be

2020 turned out to be the biggest year ever in gaming spending, but 2021 arrived with many questions about the market's long-term growth potential.

To review the year in gaming investments and look ahead at what’s to come in 2022, the Investing News Network (INN) spoke with Raj Lala, president and CEO of Evolve ETFs, about his takeaways in this space.

Evolve ETFs is involved in the gaming industry by offering the Evolve E-Gaming Index ETF (TSX:HERO) to investors interested in the broad gaming sector.

Esports Performance Academy and the Center for BrainHealth Form Partnership to Implement Esports Protocol

- The Esports Performance Academy is partnering with the Center for BrainHealth ® to implement a novel performance initiative for esports players. A targeted group of EPA clients and students is participating in The BrainHealth Project a research-backed training protocol to improve cognitive performance and strengthen overall brain health.  The goal of the collaboration is to see how the brain health measures of esports gamers can be affected by these protocols for healthy brain practices, leading to their eventual implementation throughout the esports industry.

