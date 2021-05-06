– Tafi, the leading creator of custom 3D content for avatar and emoji systems, today announced that it is bringing fun and exciting 3D avatar content to Roblox, a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences.

Tafi’s content will be available in the avatar store and allows users to personalize their avatars in Roblox to create a variety of appearances with customizable features and accessories, including hair, hats, glasses, masks, beards, and even wings.

Tafi has over a decade of experience bringing digital avatar content to life. As the owner of Daz 3D, Tafi operates a digital marketplace with a global community of creators and over five million 3D content assets. In addition, Tafi is the trusted partner for leading companies from the fashion, media, and entertainment industries to bring branded content to the virtual world.

“Tafi is thrilled to join the incredible Roblox community. Roblox is building a future of shared, immersive experiences for users to enjoy with friends,” stated Preston Woo , Chief Strategy Officer for Tafi. “We see a perfect fit for Tafi’s content to help Roblox users express themselves, and ultimately enable deeper connections in the metaverse. We are excited to join Roblox on this journey.”

About Tafi

Founded in 2019, Tafi’s mission is to make personalized avatars and branded digital content available to anyone to everyone who wants to level-up their digital personality. Partnering with mobile phone platforms and software applications, Tafi puts its world-class avatar content engine at your fingertips. Learn more at MakeTafi.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kasey Thomas

Next PR

925/285-6449 (mobile)

tafi@nextpr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tafi-brings-fresh-new-3d-avatar-content-to-global-roblox-users-301285648.html

SOURCE Tafi