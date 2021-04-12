Tafi, the avatar company and developer of the Daz 3D character system, has worked with Unity to bring Daz 3D’s massive library of diverse products to the Unity Asset Store.

Unity is the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Creators, ranging from game developers to artists, architects, automotive designers, filmmakers, and others, use Unity to make their imaginations come to life. Experiences created or operated with Unity’s technology reach 2.7 billion monthly active-end users.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer Unity users our high-quality content,” said Preston Woo , Chief Strategy Officer for Tafi. “Now anybody who works in Unity has access to amazing 3D models from Daz that are unique to the Unity platform and are perfect for a wide range of Unity users, including game studios, top animators, independent designers, and hobbyists.”

To support this need, Tafi converted popular content from the Tafi/Daz ecosystem to game engine ready content with presets for Unity’s extensive user base. The unique conversion brings popular and dynamic Daz 3D characters, outfits, and hair to the Unity Asset Store, complete with rigging and full material support.

The initial conversion of hundreds of Daz 3D character-based assets will soon be followed by thousands of other products including environments, props, and accessories from the Daz catalog – all streamlined for games, apps, and other 3D projects developed in Unity.

This collaboration gives Unity users access to high quality, detailed, and dynamic Daz 3D characters and outfits, and serves Tafi’s goal of bringing highly functional and dynamic 3D characters and content to artists, designers and hobbyists everywhere. Tafi continues to forge partnerships and collaborations with major platforms, including 3D content bridges to major 3D software engines as well as leading enterprises.

To check out Daz 3D’s content in the Unity Asset Store, please go to https://assetstore.unity.com/publishers/51491

About Tafi

Founded in 2019, Tafi’s mission is to make personalized avatars and branded digital content available to anyone to everyone who wants to level-up their digital personality. Partnering with mobile phone platforms and software applications, Tafi puts its world-class avatar content engine at your fingertips. Learn more at MakeTafi.com

