Georgia -based Family Entertainment Center, Stars and Strikes is celebrating the 5 th anniversary of their location in Columbus, Georgia . The Columbus Anniversary Celebration takes place on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and features the biggest discounts of the year!

The incredible Anniversary Celebration offers include:

Buy-One-Get-One FREE Game Cards for their recently upgraded and expanded Arcade!

Buy-One-Get-One FREE games of our 2-story Laser Tag!

Buy-One-Get-One FREE sessions of Bumper Cars!

Prize Giveaways!

The Columbus location is Stars and Strikes’ ninth location, which opened in the summer of 2016. The company has expanded over the years to 15 facilities with locations in Georgia , Alabama , Tennessee , South Carolina and North Carolina .

The expansive facility is located at 7607 Veterans Parkway and houses 30 bowling lanes, 8 of which are VIP lanes. In addition to bowling, Stars and Strikes features a 2-story Laser Tag arena, Bumper Cars and a recently upgraded Arcade with BRAND NEW and exciting video and redemption games.

” We’re excited to celebrate our 5-year anniversary of being in the Columbus community, and we will continue to provide family-focused entertainment that guests of any age can enjoy,” said Chris Albano , managing partner and co-founder of Stars and Strikes.

Stars and Strikes has provided premiere event space and affordable birthday party packages in Columbus that are custom designed to accommodate groups and budgets of any size. Stars and Strikes was voted the #1 birthday party destination in Columbus by Muscogee Moms in 2019.

