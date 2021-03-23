Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire – March 23, 2021 Playgon Games Inc. andor its subsidiaries a technology company focused on delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators, is pleased to announce that in response to the rapid shift in positive sentiment surrounding legalized betting in the United States and significant interest in our live dealer technology that we have received to date, Playgon has …

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire – March 23, 2021 Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV:DEAL ) ( OTC:PLGNF ) ( Frankfurt:7CR) andor its subsidiaries (“Playgon” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators, is pleased to announce that in response to the rapid shift in positive sentiment surrounding legalized betting in the United States and significant interest in our live dealer technology that we have received to date, Playgon has initiated its US strategy by engaging Duane Morris LLP to represent the Company in its application process to license its Live Dealer technology for the US market.

iGaming and Sport Betting in the US is expected to exceed $12.9B in total addressable market size by 2025 as more and more US States begin to legalize online gambling. 1 The US currently has 5 States where iGaming is legalized with several more States currently considering legislation that would see this market expand further. Live Dealer currently represents one of the fastest growing segments of the iGaming casino market globally expected to grow at a 60% CAGR by 2023 to $8B in gross revenue. 2

Playgon will submit applications in three (3) US States where iGaming is legal – New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan. Upon receiving the license, Playgon will be able to license and operate its proprietary Live Dealer technology and expects to formalize licensing deals with gaming operators in each State. Live Dealer technology is currently offered in limited capacity in US States that offer iGaming, the Company anticipates considerable demand for its mobile focused Live Dealer casino games which include Roulette, Baccarat and Blackjack.

“The US has quickly become a blue sky opportunity for the Company and we have elected to enter the US much faster than initially anticipated,” said Darcy Krogh, CEO of Playgon Games. “We are now in the process of pursuing licenses in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan for our Live Dealer technology and are confident that Duane Morris will successfully guide us through the process. In tandem, we will remain in active conversations with operators throughout the US to increase interest and opportunities while also focusing on going live and developing business in the regulated markets we are currently approved in.”

About Duane Morris LLP

Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 800 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today’s legal and business challenges.

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL / OTCQB: PLGNF / FSE: 7CR) is a technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports which through a seamless integration at the operator level allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business to business digital content provider, the Company products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies.

