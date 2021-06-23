VANCOUVER, British Columbia TheNewswire June 23, 2021 Plant Veda Foods Ltd. is pleased to announce that President Michael Yang is being interviewed on Rich TV Live, a financial focused digital network. The interview will air this morning at 10 am PT on: or on the following link and will be available on Plant Veda Foods Ltd. social media platforms shortly thereafter. About Plant Veda Plant Veda has a mission to …

VANCOUVER, British Columbia TheNewswire June 23, 2021 Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (the “Company” or “Plant Veda”) is pleased to announce that President Michael Yang is being interviewed on Rich TV Live, a financial focused digital network. The interview will air this morning at 10 am PT on: or on the following link and will be available on Plant Veda Foods Ltd. social media platforms shortly thereafter.

About Plant Veda

Plant Veda has a mission to accelerate humanity’s shift to a plant-based lifestyle. They remain clear in their goals, which is to improve the environment and humanity’s overall health due to plant-based lifestyles. They have succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives that are better than the original in terms of health and flavour. Plant Veda continues to shake up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leaves their customers forgetting about dairy to begin with.

To learn more about Plant Veda, visit here .

ABOUT RICH TV LIVE

Rich TV Live has been sharing company news and updates on YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok and many other social media sites since 2017 with a community of 80,000 members. Rich TV’s daily show on YouTube helps investors access in-depth information about companies through CEO interviews, company overviews and Video press releases. Rich TV’s videos, shared on eight different social media platforms, bring more visibility to companies that are under exposed. The network’s mission is to bring viewers the best trading information and ideas through their trading club. All information presented on Rich TV Live is for educational and entertainment purposes. They are not licensed advisors .

For more info on trading club visit www.richpicksdaily.com

For more info on RICHTVLIVE visit www.richtvlive.com

