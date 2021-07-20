Performance Designed Products, LLC (PDP), a leading developer of video game accessories and peripherals, announced today the addition of three video game industry veterans to its management team: Navin Kumar as Chief Marketing Officer; Ryan O’Desky as Chief Financial Officer; and Dave Mason as Chief Operating Officer.

Founded in 1990, PDP designs, engineers, and markets a full suite of video game peripherals and accessories for the core gamer and eSports professional, including headsets, controllers, chargers, and protective cases for Xbox, Nintendo, and PlayStation. PDP sells hardware and software products under their own brands – PDP Gaming, Afterglow, Rock Candy and Victrix – which are sold worldwide, including at Wal-Mart, Target, Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy. PDP is headquartered in San Diego, California .

Mr. Kumar is a seasoned marketing executive who led product marketing for Xbox Accessories at Microsoft for the past 11 years. During his tenure, he brought to market multiple industry innovations including Xbox Design Lab and the celebrated Xbox Adaptive Controller. Prior to Microsoft, Mr. Kumar was a brand manager with General Mills. He is a graduate of Northwestern University and received his MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

Mr. O’Desky has served in various senior executive level finance positions, including CFO of Midway Games, where he developed deep knowledge and relationships specific to the video game industry. He began his career at Arthur Andersen & Co. and is a graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign .

Mr. Mason has an extensive sourcing and operations background and previously served as VP of Operations for PDP, Vice President of Product Development at iClick and Divisional Vice President, Strategy & Operations for BDA. A graduate of Purdue University , he received his MBA degree from University of Southern California Marshall School of Business.

Tom Roberts , CEO of PDP, commented on the new appointments, stating, “We are excited to have Navin, Ryan, and Dave join the team. They will each play critical roles in helping us achieve our aggressive growth plan to become the dominant player in the video game accessory market worldwide.”

PDP was acquired earlier this year by Diversis Capital, a Los Angeles -based private equity firm focused on software and technology-enabled services organizations. Dave Muscatel, Senior Operating Partner at Diversis, said, “The addition of Ryan, Dave, and Navin bolsters an already strong management team. The fact that all three have extensive backgrounds in the video game industry will allow them to hit the ground running as we push to grow PDPs market share across the world.”

About Performance Designed Products

Performance Designed Products is an industry leader providing high-quality licensed peripherals and accessories for all major video game platforms so players can level up their game. PDP’s portfolio of brands include affordably priced lines, quality customizable products, stylized controllers, and high quality, high performance products to give eSports professionals and core gamers a competitive edge. PDP’s brands include Afterglow, PDP Gaming, Rock Candy, and Victrix. For over 25 years, PDP has been supplying video game peripherals and accessories to major retailers across the world, including the United States , Canada , Europe , and Australia . For more information, visit www.pdp.com and vicrtrixpro.com . Expect to see more of PDP’s brands and products in the near future. To stay up-to-date and find out the latest information, follow @pdpgaming on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

