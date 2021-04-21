LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX: LEAF) (” LEAF ” or the ” Company “) announces its subsidiary company, East Side Games Inc. (” ESG “), has entered into a publishing and IdleKit partnership agreement with Mighty Kingdom Games PTY Ltd. (” Mighty Kingdom “) for the global release of a mobile game on iOS and Android (the ” Partnership “).

Mighty Kingdom was established in 2010 and since then has released more than 50 games, with more than 50 million downloads, and has worked with major IP licensing partners such as Disney and the LEGO Group. This is the first collaboration between Mighty Kingdom and ESG. The Partnership is a single game multi-year publishing and IdleKit agreement between the two companies. The game will be developed in-house by Mighty Kingdom and leverage IdleKit’s proven technology. The game is based on a well-known science fiction franchise which will be announced at a later date and is expected to launch in 2022. Terms of the partnership are subject to confidentiality obligations.

IdleKit is ESG’s core software technology. This internally developed proprietary game framework for building narrative driven idle games allows for a material decrease in the typical build to launch timeline for mobile games developed on the platform. This platform is not only utilized by ESG, but is also open to third party developers on a partnership basis.

“This IdleKit agreement with Mighty Kingdom is the first such agreement with a partner in Australasia, and second successive agreement that expands our studio partnerships into new geographies,” said Darcy Taylor , Chief Executive Officer of LEAF. “Mighty Kingdom brings a wealth of experience as Australia’s largest independent game developer and we’re excited to see their creativity in action with this new Sci-Fi project. We’re proud to see ESG’s IdleKit technology platform gaining global recognition and this partnership marks the 4th IdleKit partnership we’ve announced so far this year.”

“Everyone here at Mighty Kingdom is so excited about our collaboration, and we can’t wait to share more details about this project! We’re thrilled to be partnering with ESG and developing on the IdleKit platform.” said Phillip Mayes , Managing Director.

THE MIGHTY KINGDOM STORY

Mighty Kingdom was founded in 2010 by a small team of dreamers who loved making games and wanted to change the way they were made. We are now a studio of over 113 people, all unified with these ideals: To be happy. To love the work. To make awesome games. Mighty Kingdom has become the largest independent game developer in Australia . We have worked with some of the most prestigious international companies, including Disney, LEGO, Australian Red Cross, Sony, Funcom, Rogue, and Snapchat. We design game experiences from the ground up for console, PC and mobile platforms. Our games are all crafted in our Adelaide studio by a team deeply invested in delighting players. Our craftspeople innovate, iterate, and deliver – they make games with heart.

Our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information please visit: www.mightykingdom.com

ABOUT LEAF

LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX: LEAF) is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It’s Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile, Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money and the soon to be released, RuPaul’s Drag Race Mobile Game.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.leafmobile.io

Additional information about LEAF Mobile Inc. is available at www.sedar.com

