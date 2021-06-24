– The Jerry Garcia Music Arts label has partnered with the ecologically conscious Aerial to release the legend’s first ever music art NFT. The cryptoart or NFT (non-fungible-token) will be available on the SuperRare platform on July 12 . The title of the one-of a-kind piece will be announced upon its release.

The visionary Garcia, an innovator of the 1960’s psychedelic San Francisco sound, well known as the guitarist and vocalist for the Grateful Dead, was also a pioneer in the visual arts, being the first of his contemporaries to create digital art.

As a teenager, he studied at the San Francisco Art Institute and worked with various media, including oil, watercolor, and pen and ink. Later, his art toured in galleries and museums throughout the United States and the world.

In January 2015 , the Jerry Garcia Foundation launched an ongoing charity arts program in his honor, one focused on supporting environmental, artistic and humanitarian causes.

Jerry Garcia’s youngest daughter Keelin, a producer on the project, comments, “I tend to think my dad would love the concept of NFTs. This feels like a new, revolutionary space where artists and collectors can interact in a more meaningful way, and NFTs are so unique and unlike anything we have ever seen. I like to imagine the ethos of this movement would resonate with my dad’s philosophical views.”

A three percent donation of NFT net proceeds are to be donated to the Jerry Garcia Foundation . Gift grant funds will be allocated to support 1960s music legend Jorma Kaukonen’s Psylodelic Gallery located in Pomeroy, Ohio . The nonprofit gallery, cofounded by Jorma and his wife Vanessa, presents ever-revolving art shows focused on the “Summer of Love” spirit.

Another charitable element of this project will support the Jerry Garcia Foundation’s ocean preservation fund. Jerry Garcia frequently traveled to the Hawaiian Islands, and it was his love of scuba diving that helped foster his passion for ocean preservation.

This project also utilizes the carbon offset tools made available by Aerial — an environmentally conscious company focused on mitigating humanity’s carbon footprint.

For more information, please visit the SuperRare website.

About SuperRare

Founded in 2017 by John Crain , SuperRare is an online, peer-to-peer gallery for NFTs built on the Ethereum cryptocurrency. It was created as a social environment for buying and selling artwork that is authentically created and tokenized as digital items that can be owned and traded.

About Aerial

Aerial is a sustainability platform that builds tools to manage carbon footprints across NFTs, transportation and other emission sources. Developed by entrepreneurs Andreas Homer , Ari Sawyers and Ebby Amir , Aerial tracks your emissions, offers simple ways to act and gives exclusive insights from credible science writers on how to live more sustainably. Aerial makes climate action easy and fun.

About the Psylodelic Gallery

The Psylodelic Gallery is a center for art and culture, nestled on the grounds of Fur Peace Ranch in Pomeroy, Ohio . It houses Jorma’s personal collections of artifacts, photographs and posters from his long career as a musician, from Jefferson Airplane to Hot Tuna.

About the Jerry Garcia Foundation

The Jerry Garcia Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports environmental, artistic and humanitarian causes through the beauty of music and art. Jerry’s daughter, Keelin, and his wife, Manasha, established the foundation in 2015 in honor of the musician, artist and visionary. Staying true to Jerry’s vision, the foundation embraces the idea that music and art bring great healing to the world.

About Jerry Garcia Music Arts

Jerry Garcia Music Arts is a mission-based music and arts services company inspired by musician Jerry Garcia . The company engages in conscious plastic-free environmental practices and is receptive to partnerships with creatives of like mind.

