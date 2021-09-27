HPIL Holding (the “Company”) (OTC: HPIL) Is announcing that it has now moved into the execution phase of its current ventures.

“I am excited to announce that HPIL Holding has successfully completed the acquisition of valuable business assets, IP, technology & technologists, etc. in numerous exploding market segments, and is now moving forward aggressively to build our business divisions as we move to the execution phase in each segment,” said Stephen Brown , Chairman/CEO.

Since taking over HPIL in April, a great deal of time has been spent working thru the issues related to the pre-existing public company. And because there were no assets or businesses in the pre-existing company, we had to diligently work to identify, analyze, and pursue valuable new businesses in the market segments in which we were interested. This has led to HPIL successfully acquiring and integrating our core businesses: World Gaming Group; Apogee Dynamics (Apogee D7 EV) NFT Procurement; Medusa Intelligence and ZIPPA.

Today, HPIL announces that each of these businesses are wholly owned and integrated as business divisions within HPIL Holding and no longer exist as separate subsidiary companies. This move is part of providing centralized and efficient support to each business from HPIL for functions including Marketing, Human Resources, Accounting, and more, while at the same time beginning to build infrastructure needed by each unique business to succeed in its market.

HPIL Business Divisions with Market Description:

World Gaming Group Business Division: Cloud based Gaming Platform, Technology, and Game Titles (Cloud based, Blockchain, Gaming Technologies, more)

Apogee Dynamics Division: Clean Energy Power Systems & Power Distribution Technology (Clean Energy, EV, Blockchain, 3D AM, more)

NFT Procurement: Currently holding over 125 substantial NFT domains

Medusa Intelligence Division: Cloud based Knowledge Discovery Platform (Cloud based, AI, Blockchain, Metadata capture, AR, more)

ZIPPA: A unique Gaming Social Media Platform (i.e.: TIKK TOK, TRILLER and TWITCH) where gamers will communicate to show their skills, along with participating in an exciting new platform that the company believes it will define itself as the premier landing point for tens of millions of gamers worldwide

“We are on the path to entering several very large (multi-billion-dollar) market segments with our disruptive technology and business plans, and the future is very bright for HPIL Holding!”, said David Postula , President.

HPIL will hold a Conference Call on September 30th, 2021 , at 2:00 PM PST .

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82759044746?pwd=RnhiUkNWbWdUMDZ1ZFJnSW1xaFQyUT09

