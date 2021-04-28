G5 Entertainment AB (GENTF), based in Stockholm, Sweden a leading casual mobile game developer and publisher, today announced that CEO Vlad Suglobov will present live at VirtualInvestorConference.com on April 29 th at 11:00AM ET .

DATE: Thursday, April 29 th

TIME: 11:00AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/2QfbeEE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real–time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre–register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment AB (Publ) (G5) develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The company distributes its games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The company’s portfolio includes popular games like Jewels of Rome®, Sherlock, Hidden Match-3 Cases®, Jewels of the Wild West®. Hidden City ®, Mahjong Journey®, The Secret Society® and Wordplay: Exercise your brain™.

Through its head entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ), G5 Entertainment Group is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market mid cap segment under trade symbol G5EN.ST. For six years in a row, G5 Entertainment was ranked in Deloitte’s Top 50 Fastest Growing Tech Companies in Sweden .

More information about G5 Entertainment can be found at http://www.g5e.com/corporate

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly–traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real–time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group’s suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on–site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading–edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g5-entertainment-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-april-29th-301278734.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com