Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET), a global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, is accepting wagers on its international consumer platform, Gogawi.com, for the most popular esports titles, including Counter-Strike, League of Legends, Dota 2, StarCraft 2, Rainbow Six, Warcraft 3, King of Glory, FIFA and others.

According to NewZoo market research , Twitch gamers watched during April 2021 :

157 million hours of League of Legends

111 million hours of Call of Duty

70 million hours of Counter-Strike: GO

49.8 million hours of Dota 2

32 million hours of FIFA 21

24.2 million hours of Tom Clancy’s Rainbox Six: Siege

The company’s international wagering platform Gogawi.com is available in more than 140 jurisdictions. One of many key upgrades to the platform is its use of the payment services solutions Apcopay , Astropay, and CoinDirect, all of which aim to provide more deposit and withdrawal options.

The platform also allows for more traditional sports betting on the NFL, NBA, Soccer, and more than 40 other sports. The platform also recently added casino and table games to its betting roster thanks to its recently announced partnership with Spinomenal.

Aaron Speach , CEO, Esports Technologies, said, “With esports viewership growing at a rapid pace, we are excited to tap into the communities around these games and offer fans a new way to engage with their favorite esports. Wagering offers the audience a way to take advantage of their knowledge of the games, and the expert athletes who compete. We look forward to providing more esports wagering experiences for customers as the market grows.”

Gogawi.com recently launched in Thailand , making it available in more than 140 jurisdictions. Learn more about the other updates made to the GoGawi platform here .

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the leading global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.

