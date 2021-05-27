Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a global provider of advanced electronic sports wagering products and technology, today announced the availability of its new app, Espo rts Games on the Apple iOS operating system and the Apple App Store. The app, officially launched earlier this week, provides tournament prediction and trivia games for esports fans and is now on both the Google Play and Apple App stores in the United States United Kingdom and Canada .

The addition of Esports Games to the Apple Store is expected to bring the free app to more than one billion active iPhone users who largely fall within the esports demographic . Qualified players of the trivia contest can answer questions to score points and achieve placement on a global leaderboard to prove their knowledge and expertise to win prizes. Similarly, the prediction game allows players to test their skills in estimating the outcomes of live esports matches to win prizes equivalent to the prize pool of the tournament they are forecasting. Players can estimate outcomes varying from how long a match may last to how many maps a match may see.

Bart Barden , COO, Esports Technologies, said, “We’re excited to bring our app to the entire esports community — regardless of mobile device, or platform — and provide a new avenue for fans to engage with esports events in real-time. Feedback so far is that fans are excited to have an opportunity to make real-time predictions as to what could happen next during events and to prove their esports trivia knowledge with other fans. We see this as a great addition to the esports community, recreating the tournament experience for fans watching the broadcasts at home.”

Esports Games was developed by Esports Technologies with assistance from Splash Tech, a leading free-to-play platform. Adam Wilson , CEO, Splash Tech, said, “Esports Technologies’ vision is what makes it unique, and we couldn’t be prouder to be powering Esports Games, the world’s first dedicated free-to-play esports predictor app. Together we’re bringing esports to the mass market, raising awareness of one of the world’s fastest-growing sports categories.”

Players can answer trivia and make predictions on the following games: League of Legends, Dota 2, Counterstrike: GO, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Rocket League, Call of Duty, Valorant, and Overwatch.

To learn more about Esports Games, click here . To download it from the Google Play or Apple App store, click here .

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies is developing ground-breaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.

For more information, visit: https://esportstechnologies.com .

