Crazy Maple Studio, the mobile-first publisher of interactive and serial fiction, today announces readers can now choose non-binary love interests by both pronoun and characteristics in their newest original "Bound to You."

While other platforms and formats have offered up characters that are bisexual or non-binary, this is the first time players can choose pronouns for their love interests on an interactive mobile platform.

Empowering players is the heart of the Chapters app experience. Along with choosing their story's path, players have long had choices over race, hair color, fashion and more...

"'Bound to You' is Crazy Maple Studio's first original narrative in several years. It seems befitting to our commitment to create engaging and equitable narratives that we would empower pronoun choices for love interests," said Joey Jia , CEO, Crazy Maple Studio.

"Bound to You," is a murder mystery set in a BDSM sex club world. The serial fiction will drop chapters throughout December exclusively in the Chapters app, the home of interactive serial fiction for Crazy Maple Studio. Chapters will drop three chapters at a time until the story comes to its seductive conclusion in chapter 20 at the conclusion of 2021. "Bound to You" is written and published by Crazy Maple Studio.

Kate Tucker Fahlsing and Shruti Swaminathan who serve as Co-Directors of Creative Strategy for Chapters, lead the release.

"By letting players customize the gender presentation and pronouns of their Love Interest, Chapters hopes to open up the world of romance to people of all identities," said Swaminathan.

"I'm excited to see one of our endeavors to make Chapters game even more inclusive realized," added Fahlsing.

The Chapters app is available on iOS and Google: https://bit.ly/DownloadChaptersApp

About Crazy Maple Studio

Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, Crazy Maple Studio is a global innovator in creating mobile serialized fiction and narrative gaming communities for storytellers, readers, listeners, and players. With more than 40 million global downloads, 1,200 authors, and translations into 13 languages, Crazy Maple Studio believes everyone has a story to tell and supports both independent and award-winning authors to their most ardent fans. Crazy Maple Studio apps blend animation, music, sound effects, and gamification for an immersive reading experience. Founded in 2017 with the launch of "choose your own narrative" app "Chapters Interactive Stories," followed by "Spotlight," Crazy Maple Studios continues to innovate in new genres such as romance, with "Kiss" and thriller app "Scream". "Chapters: Interactive Stories," "Kiss, "Spotlight," and "Scream" are all available in iOS and Android. More information: https://crazymaplestudios.com/

Gaming Innovation Group signs platform agreement with retail player Rank Entertainment Holdings

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has today signed a long-term agreement with Rank Entertainment Holdings, for the provision of GiG's iGaming platform technologies to power its continued growth worldwide, opening up new markets to the existing Marina888 brand.

The agreement will include the provision of GiG's player account management (PAM), the delivery of the frontend, via the CMS, and managed services, including media and business operations. The agreement between GiG and Rank is based on a revenue share model and has a minimum duration of five years.

Esports Entertainment Group Migrates Key iGaming Properties to Its Proprietary Idefix Platform

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") announced today that it has completed the full migration of its SportNation.com and Vie.bet iGaming sites to its proprietary Idefix platform. Prior to the migration, both iGaming brands had been leveraging a platform from BetConstruct to deliver their iCasino and sportsbook offerings.

"The migration to Idefix is an important milestone for Esports Entertainment Group as it clearly demonstrates our Company's success in technology development and integration as well as our ability to drive operational efficiencies to enhance the profitability of our iGaming brands," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "We expect the consolidation of SportNation and Vie onto our proprietary platform will allow both brands to grow their revenue and enable us to cross-sell our offerings to more efficiently maximize player value. I am extremely proud of our entire team for their hard work, and believe this migration provides a repeatable long-term roadmap for further technology rationalization."

D.G.Verse Takes on the Metaverse with NFT Game D.G.Pals, Auction To Take Place December 20

- D.G.Verse, a Singapore -based platform designed by D.G.Ventures Pte Ltd to democratize game development and publishing, will be putting its line of D.G.Pals non-fungible tokens (NFTs) up for auction from December 20th to 23rd as the company moves toward creating a creative and stable ecosystem for content creators.

The first game in the D.G.Verse, D.G.P: New World, is an idle game revolving around hatching and raising the critters of this metaverse call D.G.Pals. The core experience of the first game is to ease the explorers into the world through an immersive and story-rich game where they spend five days nurturing each D.G.Pal. Focusing on introducing the world to the player and creating that connection between the D.G.Pal and the owner, as the D.G.Pal grows, it will collect tokens for the player. When it matures into its final stage (in five days), the D.G.Pal can be minted into a unique NFT.

Into the Metaverse: Zombie World Z Successfully Raised Nearly $2M, Where Virtual Reality, Gaming And Crypto Collide

The "Metaverse" is one of the most thriving and growing concepts that has recently been spoken about. There's no denying that Metaverse has the potential to blossom into something extraordinarily immersive, allowing people from all over the world to interact.

As the world of GameFi appears to encourage the appropriate mix of playing for enjoyment and creativity while still making financially reasonable decisions, this leads to a question: What if we combined the fascinating GameFi characteristics with the "Metaverse" concept in the same project, and could it generate a particularly favorable outcome?

Nobility's Next Fall Guys Community Tournament Gives the Community a Chance to Compete for $5000 in BUSD

Nobility - The Crypto esports project changing the very landscape of professional gaming is hosting yet another Community Tournament but this time on the hugely popular Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout!

Mightier Raises $17 Million to Support Growing Number of Kids Struggling with Emotional Health due to Pandemic

Mightier an accessible and clinically proven video game system that helps children learn coping skills to improve their emotional health, today announced a $17 million Series B funding round. The round was led by DigiTx Partners with participation from the Sony Innovation Fund and Boston -based PBJ Capital. To date, Mightier has raised $29 million .

