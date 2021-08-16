Crazy Maple Studio, the next-gen publisher of immersive and interactive mobile serial fiction stories, announces the launch of “Chapters Writing Room”; an online writing and gamification platform any storyteller can use.

Crazy Maple Studio is the first company in the world to develop an attainable platform for writers to become narrative game creators by incorporating video, audio, graphics, and game choice into their stories. Prior to “Chapters Writing Room,” gamifying stories was unavailable to those without extensive coding, design, and development skills.

“Chapters Writing Room,” with its user-friendly interface, enables the next generation of interactive and narrative game creators to write, produce, and eventually sell their narrative game creations. Narrative games developed in “Chapters Writing Room” platform will be published in the “Chapters: Interactive Stories app” within the “User Stories” category.

“Chapters Writing Room,” is the natural evolution of serialized fiction User Generated Content (UGC) competitions held in 2019 and 2020 within “Chapters Community,” an accessible serial fiction writing platform. Since “Chapters Community” launched in 2019, Chapters Community” authors collectively spend more than 22,000 hours writing per day, producing more than 36,000 UGC books, in six languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Russian, and German.

With a thriving community of storytellers within “Chapters Community,” “Chapters Writing Room” expects to have more than 5000 narrative game publishers and more than 20,000 narrative games published by the end of this year.

Launching the platform is only the first phase — the Crazy Maple Studio team aimed to develop a platform for storytellers to hone their narrative, serial, and interactive fiction skills while also earning money from their work. Then, beginning in fall 2021, narrative game storytellers using “Chapters Writing Room” will also be able to sell their games to the 17+ mobile buyer within “Chapters Community.”

“Helping our community grow their own storytelling skills has been a vision of mine from the start. This product, driven by our team’s inspiration of emerging writers on ‘Chapters Community,’ is a passion project from our team to tomorrow’s storytellers,” said Joey Jia , Crazy Maple Studio Founder and CEO.

“Narrative gaming, like book publishing, has long been controlled by a small collective of publishers, but today with ‘Chapters Writing Room,’ we are empowering the next generation of narrative game storytellers around the globe to tap into their creative multi-media talents to gamify their stories, find an audience and monetize their ideas,” Jia continued.

Notably, “Chapters Writing Room” is the second product launch for Crazy Maple Studio this summer, launching merely 60 days after their ‘Scream’ app launch in June.

About Crazy Maple Studio

Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, Crazy Maple Studio is a global innovator in creating serialized fiction and narrative gaming communities for storytellers, readers and players. With more than 40 million global downloads, 1,200 authors, and translations into 13 languages, Crazy Maple Studio believes everyone has a story to tell and supports both independent and award-winning authors to their most ardent fans. Crazy Maple Studio apps blend animation, music, sound effects, and gamification for an immersive reading experience. Founded in 2017 with the launch of “choose your own adventure” app “Chapters Interactive Stories,” followed by “Spotlight,” Crazy Maple Studios continues to innovate in new genres such as romance, with “Kiss” and thriller app “Scream”. “Chapters: Interactive Stories,” “Kiss, “Spotlight,” and “Scream” are all available in iOS and Android. More information: https://crazymaplestudios.com/

