Bluberi or (the “Company”) today announced it will showcase its new brand and lineup of innovative slot games for the casino floor October 5 – 7 at the Global Gaming Expo (“G2E”) at the Sands Expo® in Las Vegas. Bluberi will display its product portfolio in booth 3559, highlighting over 30 games, along with several new cabinets.

“We are excited for this year’s live event,” said Andrew Burke, Bluberi’s Chief Executive Officer. “We can’t wait to showcase our new brand, alongside our growing library of titles and cabinets, and the team that is poised to take Bluberi to the next level. This year’s G2E will mark the beginning of something great for Bluberi.”

At G2E, Bluberi will introduce a number of new cabinets to house its growing library of high-performing slot games. The company will showcase its new Novus b49 cabinet, which is already on casino floors across the country, and experiencing success with titles such as Waves of Fortune™ and Colossal Dragons™. The Company already boasts over 20 titles for the Novus b49, and is planning to add to the library in 2022.

Bluberi has also partnered with bZillions™ to create something truly unique and establish a new niche on the casino floor. The first game to be released from this partnership, Reels of Steel™, will stop players in their tracks with its combination of new and legacy features that combine to become game-changers in the space. The game is housed in the Big Mech™ cabinet, which stands over 9 feet tall and features three oversized, stenciled mechanical reels. The reels feature LCD screens behind each symbol to deliver surprising and delightful animations and effects to enhance game play. Reels of Steel is a high wager game, featuring a top award of $100,000 at max bet.

In addition to new slot products, Bluberi is focused on pursuing licenses and partnerships in new jurisdictions across the country. All games created by Bluberi are available for Class II, Class III, and Washington TLS markets, making the company uniquely poised to serve all of its customers simultaneously with new and compelling games.

All these exciting products will be showcased under the Company’s new logo and brand identity.

“The new Bluberi logo represents the people-first, authentic mission of the Company,” said Burke. “We are excited for new customers to get to know us for the first time, and for existing customers to see our new style and personality come to life. G2E gives us the opportunity to showcase who we are, along with our commitment to becoming the easiest company to do business with. We hope that all of our audiences find our brand as engaging and refreshing as the people who work here and are working every day to bring the brand to life.”

About Bluberi

Backed by more than 25 years of industry experience, Bluberi is an established and reliable company with an expansive vision to deliver the highest quality casino gaming experience to players in Class II, Class III, and TLS markets across the globe. We strive to provide industry-leading customer service by being the easiest company to do business with and are proud to be an agile supplier; able to respond to customer feedback quickly as we grow to become a best-in-class gaming partner. To learn more, visit bluberi.com.

About Global Gaming Expo

For over 20 years, Global Gaming Expo (G2E) has been the leader in uniting the global gaming community. Whether engaging in-person or digitally, G2E offers industry leaders a productive, educational, and rewarding way to connect year-round. G2E’s strong foundation and location in Las Vegas continues to showcase innovation while highlighting transformation in the gaming industry. Click here for a free pass to G2E.

