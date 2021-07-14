Bluberi today announced the launch of its new website, along with a complete rebrand of the Company. Bluberi has a strong 25-year history in the gaming industry, and its rebrand is focused on the culture of entertainment and energy that has been brought out by its new leadership team. The website launched on July 6 to showcase the brand, the team, and the Company’s wide range of games, which only continues to grow. …

Bluberi (or “the Company”) today announced the launch of its new website, along with a complete rebrand of the Company. Bluberi has a strong 25-year history in the gaming industry, and its rebrand is focused on the culture of entertainment and energy that has been brought out by its new leadership team. The website launched on July 6 to showcase the brand, the team, and the Company’s wide range of games, which only continues to grow. Under CEO Andrew Burke, the Company has been reinvigorated with a focus on becoming the easiest slot manufacturer to do business with, as well as creating energizing games that players love. The new brand and website bring these ideals to life.

“Derived from a hand-drawn design, the new Bluberi logo represents the people-first, authentic mission of the Company,” said Burke. “We are working hard to become the easiest company to work with, and we believe that the best way to do that is by focusing on the people involved in every transaction – both internally and externally. Everything we do at Bluberi is high-touch, and it is important that our logo and brand reflect that. It is creative, young, energetic, and inviting, and that reflects the people and the spirit of Bluberi.”

The Company’s new website also features the brand artwork and the mission that informed it. When visiting the new bluberi.com, users will discover some playful effects, along with the information on games, careers, and company news that they expect; laid out in an easy-to-find fashion. The Company also plans to show off its new look, new team, and new energy at the upcoming Global Gaming Expo this October.

“G2E will represent the culmination of over a year and a half of hard work, rebuilding the Company and rebranding to celebrate the culture and the history of Bluberi,” said Burke, “And while a culmination often signifies an ending, at Bluberi, we are just getting started.”

Backed by more than 25 years of industry experience, Bluberi is an established and reliable company with an expansive vision to deliver the highest quality casino gaming experience to players in Class II, Class III, and TLS markets across the globe. We strive to provide industry-leading customer service by being the easiest company to do business with, and are proud to be an agile supplier; able to respond to customer feedback quickly as we grow to become a best-in-class gaming partner. To learn more, visit bluberi.com.

Contact Details

Lesley Hodges

﻿+1 702-290-5951

lesley.hodges@bluberi.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89544