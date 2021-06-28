Angry Birds 2 Flies onto AppGallery

Huawei the leading global technology company, has announced that Angry Birds 2, the hugely popular game from developer, Rovio, has been integrated on to the rapidly expanding AppGallery. This is the latest move onto the platform from a major mobile gaming company, indicating the growing influence of AppGallery to reach large international audiences.

“We are developing partnerships with some of the world’s leading game developers and as we build exposure to our vast user base, confidence amongst other studios and developers is growing,” said Derek Yu , President of Huawei CEE & Nordic and Canada at Huawei Consumer Business Group.

Angry Birds is widely acknowledged as the game that established mobile as a viable gaming platform. However it is Angry Birds 2 that drove the popularity of the brand, challenging users to build the ultimate flock to defeat their enemies, the pigs, and save the eggs.

This is the first Rovio game to be listed on AppGallery, however the movie based on the game is already available on Huawei Video¹, the company’s platform for video content. As well as playing the game, Huawei users will soon also be able to customise their phones using Huawei Themes to display dedicated Angry Birds 2 branding, while customers with Huawei smartwatches and bands will be able to download Angry Birds 2 watch faces. Huawei will also support Angry Birds 2 with a range of promotions and offers plus activity in its social channels which reach gamers in more than 170 countries.

“We are very excited that Angry Birds 2 will now be available to millions more gamers around the world through our partnership with AppGallery” says Miikka Lindgren , VP of Business Development at Rovio. “Rovio’s mission is to create joy, and we are always happy when our games and the joy we create reach new audiences”.

As one of the world’s fastest-growing app marketplaces with 540 million monthly active users worldwide, AppGallery strives to partner with leading brands and gaming developers, like Rovio, whose titles attract the biggest global audiences.

Huawei is working closely with over 4 million registered developers to constantly bring new content to the platform, with over 134,000 applications now integrated with HMS, Huawei’s proprietary mobile services platform.

For more information, please visit https://consumer.huawei.com/en/mobileservices/appgallery/

¹ Angry Birds 2 movie is available on Huawei Video in selected countries, prices may vary.

