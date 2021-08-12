Allstar a consumer technology startup focused on democratizing the creation of gaming content, has released a major platform update today. In addition to a host of new features available to all Allstar creators, users can now subscribe to Allstar Pro to unlock additional functionality, exclusive contests, and profile enhancements.

Major additions to the Allstar platform include a variety of features that will allow Allstar creators to customize their gameplay clips via Allstar Studio , a first-of-its-kind automated content editing toolkit built specifically for gamers. These features include access to dozens of fully-licensed music tracks that sync automatically with the gameplay action, new camera effects, intro bumpers, video overlays, and transition effects. These features are available to all Allstar users, at no cost, immediately.

“Today, we’ve made a giant leap forward in our vision for making creativity & virality truly accessible to everyday gamers. Allstar Studio levels the entertainment playing field making amazing cinema quality edits as easy as a click of a button,” says Allstar CEO Nick Cuomo .

For users looking to customize their clips ever more, Allstar Pro is available. With the $3.99 monthly subscription fee comes the ability to remove and replace Allstar branding on the user’s clips, exclusive contests and giveaways, access to a larger music and FX library, and custom profile flair. Users who have made clips with Allstar prior to Aug 12th will be given 30-days of Allstar Pro for free. All users have the opportunity to receive Allstar Pro at no cost via the newly incentivized Refer-a-Friend feature of the platform. Users who are invited to Allstar through Refer-a-Friend will also receive 30-days of Pro for free. Allstar Pro and Refer-a-Friend both launch today.

“The underlying tech is truly special and we want to get it into the hands of gamers, enabling them to become creators as quick and easy as possible. You don’t need a $10,000 gaming rig to make amazing high definition content from your gameplay, you only need !allstar,” says Allstar co-founder and CTO, Gavin Silver .

Allstar is also releasing version 2.0 of its desktop applicatio n . The Allstar team has completely rebuilt the app from the ground up to provide the best user experience possible. New features include a detailed Activity Feed where content creators can see exactly when Allstar was activated during their gameplay as well as track the creation progress of their clips. Desktop 2.0 also introduces Allstar University, optimizes the profile linking process, and helps users better understand the game types Allstar supports.

About Allstar

Allstar’s mission is to enable everyday gamers to become content creators through accessible creativity and reachable audience. Using proprietary cloud based technology, Allstar makes creating and sharing high quality snackable game content fast, fun and easy. The company has raised more than $4.25 million to date.

The company was founded in August 2019 by former pro-gamer and Chief Executive Officer Nick Cuomo and Chief Technology Officer Gavin Silver . American entrepreneur Mark Cuban is one of the company’s early investors.

